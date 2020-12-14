Chamber Connections: Chamber is in good hands as I say farewell

This is my final column as the president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce as I have accepted a new position as a chamber executive to move closer to family.
Oneonta and Otsego County will always have a special place in my heart for me and my family, and we will continue to enjoy summer vacations here in this beautiful county for years to come. I am grateful and proud of the work we accomplished together as a strong business community to advance our mission.
I am confident in the strength of this chamber and excited to transition our work to a great new leader who will hit the ground running and provide strong customer service to our members and the business community.
Alan Rubin will be the interim president and chief executive officer effective Tuesday, Dec. 29. Alan has a tremendous success record serving as Chamber Board chairman the past two years and has assisted with numerous chamber projects, summits, programming and staying laser-focused on growing our economy. The new board chair effective Dec. 29 will be Joan Fox.
Alan Rubin and Joan Fox are both excellent leaders and are excited to maintain continuity of member services until a formal search process opens. They have said their doors are open to listen to new ideas, new partnerships and ways to collaborate. In addition, our director of special events and member services, Kathryn Dailey Sason, will continue her role at the chamber. providing excellent support to our members with programming and networking.
I thank the staff, past board chairs and the board of directors for their dedication, service and commitment to providing their best.
I was asked by members recently what is the best piece of advice I could give to businesses, based on what I have learned in my tenure. My response is the customer is always right and treat customers as if they are your family. Good customer service is easy once you change your attention from business-driven to customer-focused, as with good customer service, your business profits, too.
“Rule 1, the customer is always right. Rule 2, if the customer is ever wrong, reread rule 1.”
Customer service isn’t just for retail, it is for all businesses. Make the customers happy and they’ll return with their friends. Let them down and the whole world will hear about it.
One of my final projects, of which I am proud, is our partnership with the city of Oneonta in the Strive Then Thrive Campaign. A heartfelt thank you to Mayor Gary Herzig, Director of Community Development Judy Pangman and Council Member Mark Drnek for collaborating with my co-chair Jill-Morgan Meek and me as being dedicated to developing a strategy to promote the city's existing branding assets to continue to promote the great quality of life in the city of Oneonta.
For the holiday season we have kicked off #GiftOneonta with marketing firm Idea Kraft. Oneonta is still open for business. Whether you’ve been prepping since July or are a last-minute shopper, you can find something for everyone on your list downtown. Shop online to have gifts delivered to your loved ones’ doorsteps, or stay safe with curbside pickup. This holiday season, gift all Oneonta has to offer: Gift Artistic. Gift Cultural. Gift Healthy. Gift Unique. Gift Oneonta.
Please support all our outstanding local businesses countywide this holiday season. I wish the community a happy, healthy and joyous holiday season!
Barbara Ann Heegan is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
