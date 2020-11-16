Chamber Connections: Chamber offers lots of benefits to its members

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is a community-focused organization in which business owners have confidence in using other businesses that are members of the chamber. Chamber membership equates to business respectability in many customers’ minds, which often means greater sales for business members.
Why does Chamber membership make your business more appealing? The reasons aren’t surprising to chambers but they might be to the rest of the community, even though they shouldn’t be. Here’s why:
You care: Community involvement is important to people who are shopping in town at local businesses. Joining the chamber is seen as being civic-minded even if the business is not all that involved. Having a membership is proof to many people that this is a business that plans to stay in this community and contribute to it. It has roots and a stake in how things turn out.
You’re endorsed: The chamber has a formal review process for membership approved by a membership committee and then the full board. The trust people have in the chamber is transferred to its members as well.
You’re investing in the community: No one is forced to join the chamber and membership isn’t free. If you join the chamber you are investing in the economic health of the area and you want to take a leadership role in the business community. People like to support businesses with a cause and the chamber supports and promotes your cause. The bonus is that it’s also good for your business as you’re doing good for the community.
Establishing "know, like and trust" is essential to business these days. All of those take time to do. You’re fortunate if you have an established business and have had the time to do that in your community. If not, a chamber membership is a great way to have a respected business leader “vouch” for you as people generally transfer our reputation in business to our members.
Celebrate Member Success
Each year, The Otsego Chamber is proud to recognize the successes and outstanding achievements of our members.
Most recently we honored Theresa’s Emporium (as Key Bank Small Business of the Year), Pathfinder Produce and the Mobile Market, a micro-business of Pathfinder Village Inc. with the Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Breakthrough Award, Custom Electronics as NBT Bank Business of the Year, and state Sen. James Seward with the Eugene Bettiol Jr. Citizen of the Year Award (sponsored by A&D Transport Services). Following this virtual reception Thursday, we kicked off “Eat Local” Restaurant Week!
Continuing the Otsego County Chamber’s commitment to keep our focus local, the chamber is hosting Restaurant Week through Saturday, Nov. 21, for takeout or dine-in specials.
This event is sponsored by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and is intended to garner positive publicity and additional business to boost commerce for the region's restaurants. We support our businesses and are excited to prepare for our holiday shopping season, we hope that everyone will join us in celebration of our area’s many wonderful restaurants, which beyond offering delicious and diverse dining also attract local residents and visitors who patronize local businesses.
The Otsego County Chamber has partnered with Sweet Home Productions to promote this weeklong event. And we are pleased and excited to be working with our local college students who are assisting with the promotion of this event before they return home for Thanksgiving break.
To learn more about chamber events, membership and Restaurant Week, visit the Otsego County Chamber website at otsegocc.com or email baheegan@Otsegocc.com
Barbara Ann Heegan is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
