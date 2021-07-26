Chamber Connections: Chamber's summer rolls along with workforce forum, golf tourney

Membership in the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is growing every day and people are clearly excited about the value of a membership.
Listening to people and their ideas for business and economic growth opportunities for our area has been so positive. Our approach is simple — we will do anything to support, advocate and connect the dots to help in the success of the ideas presented to us.
Tuesday, July 27, is the day we are leading a Workforce Needs Forum focused on assisting businesses and organizations regionally with the challenges of obtaining a sustainable workforce and the current climate factors in today’s environment impacting such. We expect it to be a thought-provoking event, and the sharing of stories of the impacts a lack of workforce creates for the operations of so many businesses regionally and, of course, right here in Otsego County. Many business leaders, SBDC representatives and chamber leaders will be in attendance along with elected officials U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, state Sen. Peter Oberacker and Assemblymen John Salka and Brian Miller.
The chamber continues to hold Small Business Recovery Grant webinars every Monday at 10 a.m. It's free and we inform you on how to apply. Go to our website, www.otegocc.com
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce had overwhelming success with its Leadership Otsego program this year and would like to thank all participants for their hard work and creativity in addressing and focusing on ideas and strategies on how to move Otsego County and the region ahead.
The final session, including challenge reports and graduation, was held July 14. We would like to thank the employers who put their valued staff into the program, and for attending the event where the presentations were impressive and will be shared and likely utilized by the boards and committees who work to grow our county.
Save the date: The 35th Annual Golf Classic is set for Aug. 27 at Oneonta Country Club. Sign your team up today!
The chamber would like to congratulate Bassett Healthcare Network as our Spotlight Member of the Month. Bassett, its history in the region, and the amazing focus on its model and the enhancement of cutting-edge health care for our region and all the surrounding counties it serves has been highlighted on all our platforms. The chamber will highlight the Bassett Healthcare Network through Aug. 10, so please engage on all our social media platforms to view the work this organization does, and how they selflessly give back to our amazing community.
The spotlight member of the month of September will be Community Bank.
Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for the most up-to-date information we have available. As a member business and organization, we strongly urge you to send us any content you feel you want shared, and our marketing team will do their best to present it on all our social media platforms. Email content to Kathryn@otsegocc.com, like and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn: The Otsego County Chamber, and Instagram @otsegocc.
The chamber is so very thankful for the commitments we received thus far for our creative corporate sponsorship packages. The support has been tremendous, and we still have packages available for those interested. Don’t miss out!
Let your voice be heard through our organization and together we can build on the assets here in Otsego County, fostering economic growth!
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.