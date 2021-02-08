The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is continuing to move in a positive direction through this first quarter.
Providing seminars to help give members the educational opportunities in areas of labor related matters and laws is a necessity in operating their businesses. These seminars are a valuable tool for a nominal fee for registration. We will also offer those who register for these events the video link of the seminars provided whether they are able to attend or not. The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will build a resource library that our businesses can gain access to, and we hope our members take advantage of this opportunity.
We recently presented “Labor Law and Employment Updates for 2021” with HH&K representatives Tom Conlin and Dawn Lanouette. The information-packed two-hour seminar covered laws and regulation changes for 2021 and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the legislation. You can still register for this meeting and we will send you the recording and the two PowerPoint presentations which have links to important sites, etc.
The chamber is excited to be hosting its now-annual Leadership Otsego Event, and our director of special events and member services, Kathryn Dailey, has been preparing for this virtual/hybrid event which is guaranteed to be a great experience for all involved. Leadership Otsego is a six-month interactive leadership training event that includes exploration of the county’s resources and needs. Each participant will be involved in projects that help them develop their personal leadership style as well and gain a deeper understanding of the region they live in. Leadership Otsego 2021 runs from Feb. 10 through July 14.
Also on the horizon is the SCORE Mentor presentation, at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. This Zoom meeting will explain what SCORE does and how the mentor program works. Register for this free seminar and learn if a mentor is right for you. The program is free, the service is free, so we hope you will check it out.
In the month of March we are planning a broadband internet service update from Otsego Electric and other stakeholders. The date will be announced soon, so visit our website at www.otsegocc.com and click “upcoming events.”
Education and advocacy are at the forefront of our chamber mission. I have personally been meeting with so many of our amazing Otsego County economic partners and elected officials, along with community and business leaders, and will continue to do so.
I’m very confident that these thought-provoking conversations combined with creative and collaborative idea sharing will generate positive momentum for our county. Please accept my open invitation to anyone in our community to connect with me and the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce team for dialogue on what we can do to support you and your ideas on what will be a benefit to Otsego County regarding economic landscape and quality of life goals.
Stay healthy and stay positive!
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
