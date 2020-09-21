Chamber Connections: Our caring community will help us rebound

As a proud alumna of SUNY Oneonta and a resident of the city of Oneonta, the strength that I love about Oneonta is that the people in this community are resilient, strong, kind, passionate and welcoming people. People are always looking out for one another and we feel for one another’s wins and losses as a community.
The last six months have been some tough times for many of our businesses, working so hard to safely reopen their doors, to us welcoming back our college students, to then facing a speed bump that stopped us abruptly in our tracks to take another pause to reflect, regroup and bounce back.
It takes a community working together to rebuild, to grow and to sustain by the challenges we meet together. We have learned as community to adapt to change and taking a negative situation and make it positive. I am grateful every day for this community, as I believe there are blessings hidden in difficult situations and only rising to the occasion will help you find them.
I thank our college presidents — SUNY Oneonta’s Dr. Barbara Jean Morris, and Hartwick College’s Dr. Margaret Drugovich, who are fully committed to supporting their students and employees while working to reach the safest outcomes for all. The Chamber board and I look forward to continuing to work with our colleges in partnership as we strengthen and grow our economy.
We stand in support of all our businesses that are open and ready to provide excellent customer service to all patrons, including our beloved college students who we warmly welcome back. We stand in support of the student members of the community. We are one community inclusive of all! Agreeing and understanding each other’s needs and goals through positive communication is key.
Some goals we should all agree on is to exist together in a safe, welcoming and vibrant community to learn, live, and enjoy! We all have the ability to do this in a creative and collaborative manner.
We remain optimistic about the strength and resilience of our business community and college students working together in support of our local economy. Those in retail, hospitality, housing or the service industries fully understand the profound, positive impact college students have on businesses’ bottom line. We recognize and appreciate that students will come here as active members of our community, and we certainly appreciate and understand that many working summer jobs in their hometowns will return to our beautiful community and spend those earnings here. We recognize the hardworking parents visiting our community, giving their children the opportunity to go away to college will come here to spend their earnings to support our local economy while supporting their children in their overall success for a healthy and prosperous future.
We look forward to working with the parents and students in building strong collaborative relationships to promote the community, our businesses and to partner on initiatives that will strengthen the entrepreneurial spirit while also spreading kindness and compassion through our efforts. We are all in this together!
The chamber hosted a virtual meeting on the impact of COVID-19 on public health last week that college students, parents and community members attended. We would like to thank our panelists Dr. Charles L. Hyman of the infectious diseases division at Bassett Healthcare Network, Otsego County Director of Public Health Heidi Bond and Dr. Diane Georgeson, city of Oneonta Health Officer, for sharing an insightful conversation. This session can be downloaded from the Chamber website otsegocc.com under COVID-19 resources if you would like to learn more.
Barbara Ann Heegan is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
