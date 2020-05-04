“Adopt the pace of nature: Her secret is patience”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
During our time practicing social distancing and being patient, one asset our area that brings comfort is the beauty of our natural surroundings to hike, walk, ride bikes and kayak, among many activities, enjoying the great outdoors.
This asset will continue to attract visitors to our area, and as we move through the phases to reopen our economy, it will bring us opportunities to showcase the quality of life that makes our region a great place in which to live and work.
We have all been patiently waiting for the reopening of our economy and a return to normalcy. A great collaborative effort among local organizations Otsego Land Trust, Otsego 2000 and Otsego County Conservation Association has created a website, www.otsegooutdoors.org, to provide residents and visitors comprehensive information to find how to enjoy our great outdoors year-round.
The Otsego County Economic Impact task force continues to work toward efforts of developing ideas and plans for reopening our economy and this will be done in coordination with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration and his newly formed New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board to help guide the state's re-opening strategy.
The Otsego County Chamber is hearing positive news that local retailers and restaurants are seeing a consumer shift and demand to e-commerce by placing orders online and then being able to have curbside pickup. The coronavirus disruption simply accelerates the need to be creative and embrace new models.
Seasonal retailers are already experimenting outside of the box, including markets and pop-ups in flexible spaces. Office tenants are doing the same through WeWork and other co-working spaces. Our local farmers' markets throughout Otsego County are seeing an increase in their sales.
It's exciting to support our agriculture community, which is another asset to quality of life of our region — to be close to a food source that is healthy and sustainable. WhatsGood Online Farmers’ Market is a unique model that allows farmers to partner with community businesses and organizations to reach a whole new set of customers.
The Otsego County Chamber remains a strong advocate for increased accessibility of broadband, which will be key to attracting people to work from home and relocate to our region. Working-age adults earning higher incomes tend to enjoy broadband, from high-speed connections in their homes to wireless plans on the go. All this connectivity has allowed many of us to transform our daily lives — and it’s all been intensified in this period of social distancing.
While I am hopeful that offices, restaurants and schools to fill up again once it’s safe to do so, I’m also confident that society will appreciate the redundancies provided by digital platforms. There’s a sense of security that we can switch on video conferencing, digital blackboards and on-demand meetings when we need to to get things done.
But for Otsego County residents without in-home broadband, the consequences of digital disparity have become more apparent over the past few weeks. Broadband subscription rates are far lower among low-earning and less-educated households. These under-connected households face an even larger set of digital barriers than they did two months ago, whether it’s students who cannot attend school online, an adult who cannot telework or a family that cannot get groceries delivered.
Broadband is an essential utility, not a luxury item. I remain a strong advocate of this need and will continue to raise this issue to policymakers to respond to the need.
Broadband grows more important as society and the economy continue to digitize and we’re about to see a great wave of broadband policies — and it can’t come soon enough as your chamber of commerce has your back.
Barbara Ann Heegan is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
