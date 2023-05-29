In Hamlet, William Shakespeare wrote: “’Tis nothing good nor bad but our thoughts that make it so.” I feel the same viewpoint could be applied to residents of Otsego County when it comes to the idea of progress. Is it good or bad? It depends on whom you ask.
In reviewing a state of New York roadway study from 1951, I was interested to learn that the population of Oneonta was a bit over 13,000 in 1950. Ring a bell? As of 2020, the population was 13,097. Today’s estimate is 13,513. This, to me, was a chin stroker, to say the least. How is it possible that a city’s population could stagnate for 73 years, without wavering more than a few hundred one way or the other for seven decades? Is it by chance? Luck of the draw? I think not. It may be as simple as we wanted it that way.
Otsego County, like Oneonta, has long prided itself on protecting the natural beauty and resources of this unique and precious area. The clear rivers and streams, the hiking paths, fresh air, abundant woodlands, family farms and valley vistas are what make this region so beautiful. It does not, however, come without cost. A population that has stagnated for more than 70 years means little new business growth and development. This brings fewer jobs. And that brings fewer new residents to come here to live, work and play. That brings fewer new houses for residences of those moving (or not) in. It seems to me that this cycle has been relatively unbroken for quite a long time.
Is there a way to grow our county beyond the past cycles that lead us back to the beginning? Is there a way to break the restraints, to bring new businesses and new residents to our county without it becoming Utica, Albany or (as has been told to me) Las Vegas? I feel there’s a good argument to be made that we can. It involves concepts that America seems to have in short supply these days — leadership and compromise.
Back in ancient American History, senators and congressional types would hammer each other at the podium on their respective floors. In words couched in silky, overly polite verbiage, these people would let arrows fly. But once the posturing was done, they sequestered themselves over a scotch and a cigar and hammered out a compromise that was good for the entire country. That’s how things got done. Today, we have seemingly doubled down on the former and forgotten entirely about the latter. Today, we lob grenades instead of arrows and compromise has gone the way of the dodo. Compromise, what was once our greatest national strength, is now considered a sign of weakness. This reality exists everywhere, on both “sides of the aisle.” And the result has been inactivity and stagnation.
We, the citizens of Otsego County, have the power to move our city, towns, villages and hamlets into the future without fear. We can move into our future and our children’s future with the goal of growth through compromise. Growth through finding a happy median between new businesses and old trees; between more citizens and less pollution; between a robust economic future and a place we are proud to call home. It can be done. It must be done. Otsego County’s glory days are not in the rearview mirror. They are in the windshield.
Remember, there is nothing good nor bad, but our thoughts that make it so. Let’s get started today. Another census is just seven years away.
Sean Lewis is the president of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.