Chamber Connections:

Somewhere close to 60,000 people live in Otsego County, and if you were to ask every one of them what this county really needs, you may get that many answers.
It is human nature to focus on individual needs, based on individual perspectives. Age, area, background, ethnicity, history, and yes, political stance can affect the ultimate responses to such a question. And while the greatest need may be up for discussion, our greatest needs in the plural have gained consensus.
My opinion is that the big three issues that need our utmost attention from a quality-of-life perspective are as follows: infrastructure, housing and workforce.
• Infrastructure development is listed first, because without it, the other two issues become moot. By infrastructure I mean water and sewer systems, reliable and available energy and high-speed broadband internet. And while these sound simple, they are not. I am involved in a group that has been having discussions about attracting residents to live and work in Otsego County and specifically along the Route 28 corridor between Cooperstown and Oneonta. Some of these new residents would have local jobs while others are being lured to move here and work remotely. Without water and sewer infrastructure, houses for these folks to buy will not be built. Without broadband internet, the idea of working remotely goes up in smoke. And without good reliable energy choices (natural gas, reliable electric grid, renewable source development) nothing happens. All of these issues have been talked about.
• As just stated, housing development will rely on infrastructure to support it. It also will rely on a county-wide effort to market the area to housing developers. We need these housing companies to see the inherit advantages of investing in this area. Good, available jobs, new expansion ideas that are on the drawing board and one of Mother Nature’s most beautiful landscapes that beckon families. We need to stop debating ad nauseum about what kind of housing should be built. Should it be low-income communities; market rate, single-family residences; apartments; or townhomes? My answer would be yes. All of the above. Because without new places to live, we have become economically stagnant.
• Finally comes workforce development and expansion. We have exciting projects on the table in Otsego County. There is planned expansion from existing manufacturers. We have new business interests looking to relocate and invest in our area. We have new small business entrepreneurs taking the leap into business ownership. What we need are happy, productive and local employees. We need accessible and affordable child care, living wages with benefits and programs that create college graduates and trades workers for the future. Because not all future jobs are college-degreed positions, we need future electricians, welders, mechanics, agricultural workers, hospitality staff, builders and manufacturing personnel to drive the overall economy. Otsego County has been discussing this for years.
How can we accomplish these major goals for our community? We need to collaborate and follow discussion with action. We have multiple agencies and efforts where dedicated people do great and meaningful work. Let’s do it together. Let’s change the way we did things yesterday to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. We have similar agencies at the federal, state, county, city, town and village level. Many of those agencies duplicate work and create extra expense. We have charities and other non-profit organizations that find themselves in the same situation. Everyone in these spheres, including the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, sometimes struggle to maximize their effectiveness due to a lack of communication, resources, understanding, planning and execution of strategic goals.
In the past, communities banded together to raise a neighbor’s barn. They did this because their friend and neighbor had a need. They also understood that they could trust their neighbors to be there for them when their own pressing need arose. Everyone contributed to the cause bringing with them their own talents and skill sets to serve the common purpose. Some were carpenters, some teamsters, others fed the team while some had strong backs and a willingness to do what needed to be done. Meetings were rare. No Zoom existed.
Despite our preferences, outlook and opinions, the residents of this county understand what needs to be done. I call on all of us do contribute what we can to help raise this barn called Otsego County. Let us all talk about these issues again but let us do so under the Big Tent. Let’s have a robust conversation, but then let’s follow that up with action. When we are done raising this barn, we can all take a breather and admire its beauty. Admire the work we have accomplished, together.
I am ready for a good old-fashioned barn raising. Who wants to join me?
Sean Lewis is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
