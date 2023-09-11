Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wants Congress to right a wrong. And I want Gov. Kathy Hochul to live up to our centuries-old tradition of letting migrants work and live anywhere they want to.
Under current law, migrants to the United States need to wait 180 days for a visa to legally work. During that half year, migrants are dependent on local, state and federal government programs.
Gillibrand said Congress must change the law so migrants can start earning a living immediately after arrival.
“We have a Republican House of Representatives that is unwilling to do basic immigration reform,” Gillibrand said during an interview with me at Ommegang Brewery. “We have about 200,000 unfilled jobs right now from restaurants, to farms, to hotels, to health care facilities. Migrants can fill those jobs.”
Immigration advocates cite two dreadful reasons for work restrictions. The law discourages migrants from entering the U.S., and it promotes public resentment against migrants because they’re dependent on government support.
Pictures of migrants sleeping on the sidewalk outside of the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan is not a good look. Migrants want to work. Laws say they can’t.
“Changing the law will go a long way toward ending the migrant crisis,” Gillibrand said. “In the past migrants might have worked off the books, but stricter enforcements makes that harder.”
Hochul agrees with Gillibrand on allowing migrants to seek employment. And the governor is urging Congress to reform the law, plus send money to New York to help pay for housing, food, education and medical care for migrants.
In addition, Hochul went to the White House to make the case for federal help. “I met for more than two hours with senior members of the Biden Administration for a frank conversation about how the federal government can, and must, provide additional support,” Hochul said. “New York [needs help] to address the ongoing influx of asylum seekers and migrants.”
But the crisis is a political minefield for the governor. Hochul is siding with communities outside of New York City who are resisting accepting migrants. Otsego County joined other upstate counties in issuing emergency declarations aimed at stopping asylum seekers from being sent to the county.
I’m against that policy. I believe we should welcome migrants with open arms.
Hochul’s rationale for opposing resettling migrants upstate is based on the city’s law requiring unhoused individuals to be sheltered. The governor insists that law does not apply to communities outside of the five boroughs.
The crisis is only getting worse. New York Mayor Eric Adams said more than 110,000 migrants have been sent to the city since the spring of 2022.
Solutions to the crisis are proving to be elusive as the leaves change and autumn arrives.
I believe the current wave of migration is no different from past migrations to America. Immigrants seek economic opportunity, freedom from oppression, including religious intolerance, and generally a better way of life for themselves and their families.
That’s why my paternal grandparents left Norway to live in the United States and why my maternal great grandparents fled the Austria-Hungarian Empire and Ireland.
Remember, the pilgrims came to America in search of religious freedom; the Irish and Italians came to escape poverty; and before them Germans came in large numbers to escape poverty, war and religious persecution.
The current wave of people is coming here because they’re seeking economic opportunities, fleeing violence and persecution. But they’re restrained. Because in practice our immigration laws have become a malignant force of evil undermining an essential founding principal of America.
Emma Lazarus said it better than I can. “Give me your tired, your poor; Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free; The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me; I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
