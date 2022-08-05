If you are looking to read a column beginning with identifying problems and finishing with novel and optimistic solutions, this isn’t it. For the benefit of your emotional health, I recommend that you NOT continue reading.
Climate change is not the problem. Climate change is just a symptom.
The nations of the world have had more than 25 climate-oriented meetings in the past 35 years, advocating the reduction of carbon in the atmosphere. And, every year the carbon increases. How come? Much of the rest of this column attempts to answer that question.
There is presently no sufficient renewable energy supplier to come anywhere close to replacing oil and gas. For the past 70 years, nuclear fusion has been “only thirty years away.” and it still is. We have had Energy Star programs to increase the efficiency of all our appliances. We have hybrid and electric cars. We have instituted huge numbers of solar and wind generators across the globe along with a myriad of other “clean” technologies but the carbon in the atmosphere continues to increase. Technology is supposed to fix this problem, yes? If that is so, why has there been no reduction in carbon? Regarding the benefits of technology, I encourage you to take a couple of minutes, get out your Google machine and look up the Jevons Paradox. Technology often increases the problems.
When I was a kid, the world population was around four billion people. Today, it is almost eight billion and every year we add another 80 million people; all of whom demand resources and energy, and produce waste. Whatever it is, we always need more. Every living organism has at least the following two characteristics — if unchecked, it will reproduce and populate every space available and it will consume everything in that space. If unchecked, it will consume and deplete the habitat of everything that is needed to support it. Well, folks, that’s exactly what we are doing and where we are. Essentially, in this regard, we are no different than any other species.
Since the advances in medicine and reduction of natural predators, our population is growing without any significant limitations. About all we have left to check our human population is war; hardly a palatable solution. If the world population had stabilized at less than 3 billion, I probably would not be writing this column.
By every measure — overfishing the seas, destroying tropical forests, toxifying fresh waters, declining arable land and increasing deserts — we are depleting the planet of the very things that keep us alive. With our present rate of consumption and waste production, we need an extra planet to sustainably supply us. The problem is there is only one planet. This one. Presently, we are ravaging the planet and present and future generations will pay the consequences.
Another main reason for our dilemma is our present and past economic beliefs. The predominant economic models presently and over the past few centuries are all oriented to growth, consumption and development as being progress. Those models along with fossil fuels have served most of us well with abundance (except for indigenous folks, but, hey, were they ever respected or taken into consideration?). However, none of these models ever took into consideration the sustainability of a planet with resource limits and limits on how much waste the planet could absorb without degradation of the habitat. Everything seemed inexhaustible.
We are now facing those limits and we don’t have a good economic model to replace the old, outdated ones. It is not about blaming anyone or any political parties. We are all woven into this fabric of consumption and waste and none of us really wants to drastically change our comfortable lifestyles. Heck, as recently illustrated, as the gas prices climbed, the government’s concern about carbon went out the window to be replaced by attempts to increase world extraction of oil and gas.
The predicament is overpopulation, overconsumption, economic practices and overproduction of waste. Anyone who tells you that we can sustain our present rates of consumption and growth and so-called “progress” and have a healthy environment is lying to you. We don’t hear this information often because there is only a minority of people willing to face this overwhelming and depressing situation. Emotionally, denial is much more comfortable.
So, why call it a predicament? A problem is something that can have a palatable solution. A predicament has no palatable solution. If 98% of scientists are to be believed, we don’t have much time to make drastic changes in how we live. Can they be wrong? Certainly, but self-correcting science is the best tool we have. Some people may prefer to go back to consulting the Oracle at Delphi or squeezing a goat’s testicles to look into the future but I’ll go with the science.
I wish I could give some optimism here but if we won’t identify the underpinnings of our problems and are only trying to treat the symptoms, there is hardly much chance of a solution. By the same token, a physician has little chance of eliminating your cancer if he is only prescribing medicine to help you with the pain.
With no evidence, some people have faith in some god who will sweep down and rescue us. However, they are not in agreement on which god to beseech. Each group believes tit has the true god(s) and religion. Somebody is going to be disappointed. Maybe all of them? The only evidence that I can measure is it looks like we are on our own with this one.
However, one note of optimism is that no one including me can accurately predict the future. Something can happen that could change it all around despite the fact that the indicators aren’t looking good. In addition, I recommend that you focus on the good things in your life, keep a sense of humor, realize that this dilemma is greater than any individual (though we can each do something to become aware and push for change) and enjoy this run as long as it lasts.
Much of my thinking comes from William Rees, a retired University of British Columbia professor who coined the concept of carbon footprint and William Catton, an American sociologist who wrote much about environmental sociology.
I highly recommend that you go to YouTube on your Google machine and watch the presentation: William E. Rees — The Enigma of Climate Inaction.” It will take about an hour of your time. Also recommended, a book written in 1980 by William Catton titled “Overshoot — The Ecological Basis of Revolutionary Change.”
To paraphrase the late and great George Carlin—“The earth’s going to be fine. It’s been through a lot worse than us. It isn’t going anywhere but you are! You’d better start packing your stuff.”
Joseph Muehl is a native Oneontan who says he has had a lifelong concern about environmental issues. He lives in Schenevus, where, in addition to pontificating, he designs and builds furniture.
