Politicians engaging in the art of campaign rhetoric may be able to hit a high note or two. But it is up to the voters to determine if the candidates can sustain a melody. and that’s a challenge this year in the 19th Congressional District.
On Aug. 23, voters in the district will decide in a special election who will fill out the remaining months of former Congressman Antonio Delgado’s term, through the end of 2022. The choices are Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Pat Ryan.
Democratic voters will get a second ballot to select their party’s nominee for the newly drawn 19th Congressional District, which will go into effect with the beginning of 2023. The candidates are Jamie Cheney, a Hudson Valley farmer and business owner, and Josh Riley, an Ithaca lawyer with Washington experience.
During separate interviews with me, Cheney and Riley discussed problems facing upstate New York including inflation, the economy and Medicare.
Inflation is running at 9.1%, the highest rate in 41 years. There are many forces driving inflation, but most economists agree cutting federal deficits is the most important thing Congress can do. Neither candidate said they would prioritize cutting deficits.
“We had to spend our way out of the pandemic. But we don’t need to be throwing money into rescue packages now,” Cheney said. She is willing to spend on some things. “One piece of the American Rescue package that I think may be part of reducing federal spending is the direct payments to communities.”
Riley wants to crack down on corporate price gouging. “The Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission, I’m glad to see that they’re starting to take a more active role in this,” Riley said. “But what we’re seeing is record profits at a time when working families are struggling to get by.”
When it comes to the economy, Cheney wants to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, up from $7.25. “Fifteen bucks an hour allows families to deliver a quality of life to their children,” Cheney said. “Not working two and three shifts a day.” She adds, “I don’t believe a higher minimum wage would result in the loss of jobs.”
Riely’s solution, “We should be investing in working folks and not investing in tax cuts for the super wealthy and corporations.” He wants to bring manufacturing back to New York. “What we’re seeing today is a consequence of us having shipped jobs and supply chains all over the world. and so what I want to see us do is start creating advanced manufacturing jobs upstate.”
The candidates have differing views on Medicare. The federal health insurance trustees said the program will begin to run out of money in 2026. However, both candidates want expensive enhanced coverage and only indirectly address the coming financial reckoning.
“We should expand Medicare to cover hearing, and dental, and vision,” Riely said. “Those are expensive costs that a lot of seniors have.”
Riley wants the affluent to pay. “There is no reason that we can’t close tax loopholes for the very wealthy” Riley said. “It’s an easy choice between closing tax loopholes for the very rich or making seniors on fixed incomes pay more.”
Cheney agrees Medicare should fund hearing, dental and vision but she has a different way of paying for the benefits. “I want to add those costs only when we give Medicare the ability to negotiate on drug prices,” Cheney said.
“We have to save money before we advocate for spending more money,” Cheney said. She said the way to do that is to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices. “There are certain drugs that cost 600% more here in the U.S. than in Canada.”
Cheney and Riley toe the Democratic line on many other issues. Both are pro-choice, support expanding voting rights and recognize climate change as a threat.
So, which candidate is singing sweeter music? Democrats need to decide on August 23rd.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta.
