In previous columns, I have stressed the overall community and the aspirations we all share. We have talked about the W.I.S.E. Housing Initiative, our designation as a child care desert, the need to work together to solve shared issues, and more. Today, the topic is the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce represents nearly 400 area businesses and organizations throughout the region. In general, we advocate for local business interests with local, state and federal elected officials. The chamber helps promote non-profit and for-profit organizations with ribbon cuttings, networking events, meetings, dinners and outings. We conduct trainings on topics such as human resources, taxes and payroll, workforce development and grant funding availability. These are the “bread and butter” things all chambers do that provide value to our members. And while these are all important, most of what we do is much more focused and personal. It’s about helping people.
It’s about counselling a small business owner on local government relations to avoid recurring fines that are damaging the business bottom line. It’s about helping a small business boost its marketing and location awareness after it was purchased just prior to the pandemic and then everyone forgot it was there. Its about helping a brand-new start-up, powered by a single person with a dream, to succeed where others could not. Its about meeting a young family, with their young child, who are trying to start a truly unique enterprise, and both got COVID, had to shut down for a while, and are struggling to restart the business. This is what makes a successful chamber of commerce.
This work has real value. It is the most valuable work I have ever done, and I am honored to work every day with Director of Operations Katrina Van Zandt, our Board of Directors and our committees to positively impact the lives of others.
This work wouldn’t be possible without the support of our members. All of them. They have made the decision to invest in the chamber and this county. They are large corporations, small “mom & pop” businesses and non-profits focused on the neediest of us. They range from nearly 2,000 employees to just one. But they share a common goal to support this organization and the personal work we do each day. Their support benefits this community in numerous and impactful ways.
New to our chamber of commerce family are the following businesses that we ask you to support. They have chosen to join our organization because they believe in the work and the mission. And they believe in this community. Welcome Black Tree Books, Boyd Property Management, Capresso Coffee Bar, Fenimore Chamber Orchestra, First Light Fiber, Oneonta Rotary Club, Prestigious Power Washing and Time to Tan Beauty Spa to the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber will continue our efforts to improve both the business climate and quality of life in the communities we are honored to serve. We will continue to work hard to help everyone succeed. Who wants to join us?
Sean Lewis is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
