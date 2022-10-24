All things must pass. The era of selling gas- and diesel-powered vehicles in New York will be coming to an end. Last year the Legislature approved a measure requiring new cars to be zero-emissions by 2035 and heavy-duty trucks the same by 2045.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration is in the process of writing regulations that will phase out sales of internal combustion engines. The goal is to “spur innovation and implementation of zero-emission vehicles on a grand scale,” Hochul said. The governor’s goal is to cut greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050.
The proposed benchmarks require new car sales to be 35% zero-emission by 2026, 68% by 2030, and all sales by 2035.
The change will require enormous investments by government and the private sector in electric generation, storage and distribution infrastructure to replace the power generated by fossil fuels.
Environmentalists have high hopes that solar and wind electric generation will replace coal, oil and natural gas. Before a complete conversion to electric vehicles will be possible, New York will need to have the changes in generation and distribution in place. If not, the electric grid may be overwhelmed.
Drivers in the state consume about 5.7 billion gallons of gasoline annually. Motorists pay roughly $2 billion a year in gas taxes. The money is spent on highways and mass transit.
That energy and those taxes will need to be replaced because electric vehicles require a lot of juice, plus highways and mass transit demand a continuous stream of funding. All vehicles, no matter how they’re powered, require smooth highways and safe bridges.
As one step toward a carbon free power delivery system, Hochul is promoting passage of a $4.2 billion environmental bond act this November. If approved by voters, some of the money will be used to install electric vehicle charging stations. A word of caution to voters, the governor has given few specifics on how the money will be spent. Critics have questioned how past environmental bond funds were used.
Before we bury internal combustion engines, it’s only fair that we acknowledge the benefits they have delivered over the past 160 years. It’s true that these machines produce air pollution and contribute to climate change. However, they also have revolutionized labor, transportation, agriculture and countless other tasks.
We all enjoy the benefits of internal combustion engines. Which would you rather do — drive a car or ride a horse from Oneonta to Albany in January? Cut an acre of grass with a sickle or a gas powered mower?
There will be many unintended consequences of outlawing the sale of gas powered cars. One of them may be bankrupting gas station/convenience stores.
“It would be catastrophic for the business,” Paul Singh, owner of Apple Food Store and Gas in Milford said in an interview. “Our profit is in the store. I did a calculation, 45% of our gas business drives our store business.”
If he no longer sold gasoline, Singh expects business would fall by nearly half. “Convenience stores will go away, gas stations are not the place to put electric charges,” Singh said. “Chargers will be put in supermarkets and malls.”
Electric chargers are expensive and not profitable according to Singh. “It costs about $100,000 per charging station,” Singh said. “And you can’t do it with one, you have to do at least three or four. A small family business can’t afford to put in $400,000 worth of chargers.”
Technologies are constantly changing. I welcome the changes. When I started my radio career 55 years ago, I hauled a 25 pound reel-to-reel tape recorder, a microphone and heavy cables. All that equipment needed an electric outlet. I can now record quality audio on my cellphone.
Yes, gas engines can be replaced with electric motors. We just need lots more electricity, and businesses left in the wake of change will need to innovate or die.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta.
