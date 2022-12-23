Mindset can be described as our beliefs and how they affect how we navigate the world. Mindset is powerful; if a person has a fixed mindset they are inclined to believe that their path is laid out for them and they may not be capable of achieving change or advancing in their goals.
How does my own mindset affect how I navigate the world? I am a dreamer. Literally. I remember attending a parent conference as a child with my mom and my fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Pasa. I remember Mrs. Pasa telling my mom that I was daydreaming during class. I would sometimes be in my own world, staring out the classroom window — likely dreaming of horseback riding (I always wanted a horse) — or what it was like to live in sunny, beautiful California. I was an avid reader and I would imagine going to places conjured up in my mind by reading books.
I’m still a dreamer. It’s just that I have been able to channel that and focus more on tasks at hand, unlike the Michelle of fourth grade. As a child, I believed that if I could dream it, it could come true.
As an adult, I realized that to be the case sometimes, but often it took a lot of hard work, and sometimes failure along the way. I try to be positive. I have had a good amount of success as an active community member and educator. For that I am grateful. But I will admit, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, much changed in my career. The unknown was very hard for me to grasp. I remember feeling hopeless. Finally, we figured out how to “do school” and I was able to embrace the challenges and channel my energy in what I hope was a positive environment for children and staff during a challenging time. As I have written, empathy goes a long way.
We survived, and in many ways, thrived that first pandemic year. The next year, last year, was much harder. It was a year of growth for me, although while in it, it felt like failure. What I discovered was that our mindset could be affected by our fit or lack thereof in our environment. Personally, as a family, we were going through some challenges, including loss and tragedy. How I coped during this time I attribute to my family. Their support and love was integral to my ability to get through it all. Yet, I felt overwhelmed. and while I didn’t view myself as a failure, I knew that my heart and my purpose was changing.
Our mindset is affected by our environment. That includes how we are viewed (perceived or actual) by others in that environment, and how well of a fit the environment is. Ever hear “change your environment, change your mindset?” This can refer to simply taking a break and leaving a space when you’re stuck on a problem that you are working on, but it can also refer to changing jobs, making a career move or going back to school, for example. That is what happened to me. I knew it was time for me to make a change.
I did many things. I spent more quality time with family, focused on the things that I enjoy — writing, learning, reading, volunteering. Once I was able to refocus my energy, it became clear as to what I needed to do. Today I am in a new job, have greater focus, and have learned to live in and find joy in the moment.
Through mindset, and my belief that I control my destiny and path, I was able to get out of a rut. And, as I turn the corner to turning fabulous 50, I am ready to accept whatever challenges come my way. Most importantly, I know that it is ok to embrace change, even if it is scary.
Brené Brown said it best: “When we are willing to risk venturing into the wilderness, and even becoming our own wilderness, we feel the deepest connection to our true self and to what matters the most.” For me, stepping into the wilderness was simply taking care of myself, finding my fit and embracing change.
