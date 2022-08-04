I enjoy comparing and contrasting things, especially human behavior.
As I write this, I’m looking forward to attending a Jimmy Buffett concert. By the time you read it, I’ll already have been.
I know, some of you are saying, “The ‘Margaritaville’ guy? He’s still around?”
He is, and legion of fans have kept him among the most popular touring artists during all the decades since that 1978 hit. They call themselves “Parrotheads” and Buffett has spun their devotion into an empire that includes restaurants, retirement communities and too many products to list here.
This is not my first Buffett concert. I’ve seen his show before and found the people-watching to be fascinating.
There are casual fans who know “Margaritaville” and maybe another song or two.
I fall into the next group. We know all the songs and listen to them often.
There are many, and I read their thoughts of social media, who make Buffett, his music and the beachy, laid-back lifestyle he espouses part of their own lives. They read all they can about tours and any news surrounding Buffett and his band, The Coral Reefers, and know far more details about both than I can be bothered to learn.
After that, it gets extreme. And entertaining.
While touring the tailgating scene at Buffett shows, I’ve seen Parrotheads who take the name seriously. They’re dressed head-to-toe in tropical garb. Big hats, decked out in items that refer to Buffett songs, are common. I think that’s because of a Buffett song about Carmen Miranda, a film star of long ago who sang and danced to Latin music while wearing big hats covered in tropical fruit. Look her up it’s worth it.
There are lots of people in pirate outfits, a nod to another Buffett song, “A Pirate Looks at 40.”
It’s an old song. Buffett is in his 70s, now. A lot of us fans are looking at 60, or even older, but our Boomer enthusiasm is still there.
There are always lots of people wearing shark fins in tribute to another Buffett song, “Fins.” Buffett has capitalized on that, too, with Landshark Lager, his signature brand of beer.
And then there are those who go above and beyond.
A walk through the parking lots will find tiki bars, Full tiki bars, structures with walls, roofs and bars that someone thought it worthwhile to build and bring to a show. Some of them even truck in beach sand to complete the atmosphere. They have music (from Buffett’s Margaritaville channel on satellite radio, of course) blasting, drinks flowing and a party that could be found at a real tiki bar on a real beach on a real island.
I salute their devotion, even if I lack it.
All that brings me to a couple points.
People have things that are important to them — things that, for some reason, appeal to them, touch something inside of them, help them feel part of a community. It might be music, or religion, or a sports team or any one of a thousand other things.
The rest of us might not understand that, and that’s OK. We don’t need to feel it, but we need to understand it’s important to that person or group of people. And we have the right to expect the same indulgence from them.
Of course, that mutual respect depends on mutual agreement not to insist that the other agree.
The other point is that we can share some passions and not others. And that’s OK, too.
It’s unlikely that anyone dressed as a parrot, pirate or shark is going to quiz another concert-goer about politics or religion. No, they’ll eat and drink together, maybe sing and dance together, and watch a favorite performer do what he does.
They’ll revel in what they share, rather than wallow in what divides them.
It sure would be nice to see more of that in the world.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. Contact him at 707-441-7217.
