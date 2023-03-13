A new political party is gaining traction in New York state. The Forward Party is proposing bold changes that deserve examination. The organization is the brainchild of co-chairs Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman.
You may remember them. Yang is a wealthy businessman with a background in law, venture capital firms and not-for-profits. He has homes in New Paltz and New York City. His political career includes running for U.S. president and New York City mayor. He lost both races.
Christine Todd Whitman is a former governor of New Jersey and was the Environmental Protection Agency administrator who famously said the air in Lower Manhattan, after the World Trade Center attack, was safe to breathe. Hey, governor! I was there. I inhaled the air. It severely damaged my vocal cords. It gave me cancer. Did you tell the truth?
Anyway, the Forward Party is promoting three reforms.
First, they want ranked-choice voting. That allows voters to rate candidates in order of preference. Currently, we pick the candidate we like best. We get one vote.
Under ranked-choice voting, if you want to, you may number the candidates. For example, if there are five people running for a particular office, you could number them one through five. To make matters worse, counting votes is beyond my mathematical competence.
I believe ranked-choice voting is so convoluted it will discourage participation rather than increase voting.
I’ve used the system. I’ve studied it. I don’t like it. It’s confusing. And I believe it will result in giving political insiders more influence in deciding who wins elections, and the general public will be turned off.
The second Forward Party innovation is open primaries. I don’t like them, either. Here’s why.
I belong to a club. It’s called the Democratic Party. My club chooses candidates by having an election where all members of the club get to vote on who they want as their candidates. It’s called a primary. I don’t want folks who belong to rival clubs, such as the Working Families Party, Republicans or Conservatives voting in my club’s elections.
And I don’t believe I should be able to vote in the other clubs’ primaries. If I did, I would always vote for the weakest, not the strongest candidate.
If you want to vote in my club’s primary — join. Every eligible voter is encouraged to become a member. All are welcome.
The last reform the Forward Party wants is an independent redistricting commission. I agree with that. Although, I must add that New York has a redistricting commission. Please note that reforms enacted with the best intentions can have terrible consequences.
Consider the record of the state’s redistricting commission. It seems to have the motto: “If we can screw it up, we promise we will!” Redistricting was a colossal failure in 2022.
A state constitutional amendment in 2014 created a bipartisan redistricting commission. Its mandate was to end party line gerrymandering and create districts that didn’t favor one party over the other.
The commission deadlocked because there were equal numbers of Republican and Democratic members. So, redistricting was done by the Legislature which is dominated by Democrats. The Legislature drew maps with the goal of protecting incumbents. Gerrymandering in the extreme.
Republicans went to court, the judge ruled the districts unconstitutional, and farmed out the process to an “expert.” The Republican judge had the final say. Just desserts for Democrats?
The fiasco led to delays, confusion and hard feelings.
Since that process didn’t work out well, is there any reason to believe Forward Party co-chairs Whitman and Yang will be oracles with non-partisan line drawing powers? Are they honest reformers with impressive records of accomplishment?
You decide.
The state motto is Excelsior — which means “Ever Upward.” Will the Forward Party deliver better government? I doubt it.
