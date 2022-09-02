We Americans value freedom.
Freedom from what our forebears felt was unacceptable infringement on their liberties was at the very heart of the founding of this country.
Politicians like to talk about freedom because they know it plays well with the masses — it’s in the American DNA and we all value it. But it seems some politicians, particularly Republican politicians, only want freedom for themselves and those who think like them.
Look at the red-state rush to take the freedom to choose abortion away from women as soon as the U.S. Supreme Court made it possible for them to do so. Are they protecting freedom?
And now, an Oklahoma Republican legislator has set his sights on taking freedom away from trans people and the families who would help them.
As reported by Janelle Stecklein, who covers statehouse news for our fellow CNHI newspapers in Oklahoma, State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, wants to allow imprisonment for life of parents who allow their children to receive hormone therapy, counseling or surgeries as part of general reassignment medical treatments.
Hamilton also said in a statement that “health care professionals” should also face from three years to life in prison and up to a $20,000 fine if they intentionally perform “gender reassignment medical treatment” on anyone under the age of 21.
That’s right. He would deny freedom — literal freedom — to parents and to doctors for for the rest of their lives if they don’t toe his arbitrary line and force children to grow up as he thinks they should.
It’s particularly hypocritical from a member of a party that supports the right of parents to restrict learning, vaccinations and other influences for their children.
The freedom of parents to care for their children is only allowed, it seems, if people like Hamilton agree with that care.
As Stecklein reported, critics decried the idea as “horrible, horrible” and said it allows the government to interfere in private, parental health care choice, will break up families, and will likely worsen the state’s already existing physician shortage.
Hamilton, unsurprisingly, did not respond to requests for an interview. Making statements is one thing. Defending them under questioning is quite another. He lacks the courage, it seems, for the latter.
“Let us not forget that surgery and puberty-blocking hormones are child abuse in every sense of the word,” Hamilton wrote in his statement. “... Adults who force, coerce, encourage, or permit a child to undergo irrevocable surgery or hormonal mangling are guilty of physical, sexual, emotional and mental child abuse.”
Of course it is wrong to force or coerce children. But “permit?” That seems a freedom that should be left to the child and the family, not dictated by a politician.
Hamilton tipped his hand, showing that his own religious prejudices are at the heart of his attack on the freedom of families. “Someone who would do this to a child is at best, delusional, and at worst, demonic,” he said. Demonic. The man literally believes in demons. He’s free to do that. Too bad he doesn’t feel people are free to believe otherwise.
To the credit of other Oklahoma legislators, Hamilton hasn’t gotten very far. “That’s a horrible, horrible, horrifying bill,” said state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman. “That’s massive government overreach — as large a government overreach as you humanly possibly could find. I mean you’re talking about a government overreach to the point where you’re saying you’re taking free will away from parents and the decision that they have to make for their child.”
Rosecrants, who is the father of a transgender child, said not every parent chooses to go that route and that it’s a decision that’s made between the parent, child and their medical professional, but it’s “nobody’s business” if they do.
“That’s a private conversation,” he said. “I’m tired of folks that are elected getting involved in these social issues that don’t need to be legislated, period. It’s just fear mongering and it’s for their base, and they’re just going to keep on doing it.”
“It’s by far the most extreme kind of attack on transgender people, but also with an impact on all young people in the state of Oklahoma,” said Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, a group that advocates for LGBTQ residents. “Not only is Hamilton proposing a ban on best-practice medical care, but he’s creating continued conditions that sort of further exacerbate our shortage of health care providers in the state.”
She said Hamilton’s proposed ban could also impact counselors and force them and other medical providers to violate their oaths.
“I think any parent in Oklahoma is going to fight for their kid’s health and to pick a whole group of people and threaten them with punishment, including a child having their parents removed for trying to provide them with best-practice care is really horrific,” McAfee said.
We don’t always understand the choices other people make. We don’t always agree. But, in such personal, private matters, we need to leave the choices to them, just as we want them to leave our personal choices to us.
That’s freedom.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
