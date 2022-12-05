Here is a number we should all think about: 48,953. That’s how many people were killed by firearms in the United States during 2021.
Picture a sellout crowd at a Mets game at Citi Field. Now imagine all of those people dead plus 7,000 more killed in the parking lot.
That image depicts the shocking situation in our country.
Fifty-four percent of gun deaths were suicides and 43% were murders, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gun-related homicides are highest among Black men between 20 and 24 years old. Homicides in that group are up 74% during the past seven years.
Homicide, the deliberate and unlawful killing of one person by another, is the leading cause of death among young Black men. Where perpetrator’s and victim’s races were known, 91% of Black victims were killed by Blacks and 81% of white victims were killed by whites, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
This data shows the vast majority of killings were not race hate crimes. There is no race war raging in the U.S., despite what many social media bloviators say. and cops are not bloodthirsty. In New York, police shootings accounted for 2% of gun deaths, according to the CDC.
Men are not the only victims. Firearm deaths among women have increased more than 70% since 2010, according to a report from the JAMA Network Open.
National media often depicts New York as Murder Central USA. That’s not true. There are relatively few gun deaths in the state compared to the rest of the nation. Forty-eight states have a higher rate of gun violence than New York.
Individuals commit murders. They’re usually driven by hate, greed or ignorance. Of course society has responsibilities to provide opportunity and safety equally to all. As a nation we must do better. But society doesn’t pull the trigger. Men and women do that.
Politicians have a lot to say about guns and the related carnage.
Recently, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $28 million program to help seven cities stop shootings. “The scourge of gun violence requires bold investments,” Hochul said. “We will help meet each neighborhood’s needs, address local challenges, and provide effective, sustainable solutions.”
Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado also speaks out against gun violence.
“In addition to engaging law enforcement, strengthening gun laws and running gun buyback programs, we are also empowering communities,” he said.
Attorney General Letitia James supports an expansion of “red flag” laws. “Keeping guns away from dangerous individuals is a common sense way to save New Yorkers’ lives,” James said.
My response? Nice words but is that the best politicians can do?
Well, federal officials took action. After ten people were killed in the Buffalo shooting, President Biden said, “we must actually do something.” Congress acted. They passed a $750 million measure to help states run crisis intervention programs. Biden didn’t ask for crisis intervention. He wanted to ban assault weapons. Lawmakers didn’t do that. But they happily spent a lot of money.
What about law enforcement? The New York State Sheriff’s Association has been critical of the state’s latest gun law. The measure puts “burdensome new duties on local government,” NYSSA said in a statement.
The sheriff’s interest is misplaced. They focus on protecting gun rights while complaining about workload. The cops priority should be taking guns away from criminals. Armed bad guys are a menace.
Not all places are dangerous. We’re lucky. Otsego County is in the 99th percentile for safety. That means 1% of counties are safer and 99% of counties are more dangerous, according to crimegrade.org.
Many people in the nation lose sleep knowing thugs have guns and little is done to take them away. We can sleep soundly because we live in a tranquil part of America. If you hear gun fire, probably a deer got shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.