It is the holiday season once again, when family members brave the gauntlet that is travel in America today to reunite with loved ones. Whether it falls on Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah or any other landmark date on the calendar, the next six weeks are a special time for us all. It is a time of charity, community, family, thankfulness and celebration. It is a time to put aside petty differences so we might focus on what is of true importance; each other. This is the season of sharing, of giving and love.
For me and the Lewis family, it is a season to be truly thankful for what we have. My wife, Diana, our son, Matthew, our dog, Lucy, and I are thankful to have each other. A magical journey of more than 20 years has led us back to this picturesque and thriving area of the world. Our family has survived the challenges of traveling (and in this case, moving) to be at home. We are all together, relatively healthy and have a nice home to call our own (don’t tell the mortgage company). We have quickly rekindled friendships from our first stint here and have made many new friends in less than a year back in Otsego County. It is a wonderfully magical place to live, and we are grateful for the opportunity given to us by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to return through such a fulfilling position. We have settled in, and this area is once again home.
In my role with the chamber, I am also blessed to have met a tremendous number of individuals throughout the county who have set out the welcome mat for me since my late January arrival. There are way too many to name here, but a few require special mention.
First and foremost, I need to thank Joan Fox. As board chair for OCCC, Joan was instrumental in bringing us back. As broker/owner of KW Upstate Properties, she performed a miracle in finding us a beautiful home in an impossible market on a severely compressed timeline. Without Joan, this new chapter in our family’s story would have been a totally different tale. We cannot thank her enough.
Others who deserve special mention include Scot Mondore of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cailin Purcell at Bassett Healthcare Network, Danielle McMullin of SUNY Oneonta, Cassandra Harrington of the Destination Marketing Corporation, and Ed May at Village Printers. I want to formally thank you all for your willingness to take the time required to just sit and talk. You set aside your valuable time to get to know me over coffee, breakfast, lunch, or a personal one-on-one meeting that allowed us to understand each other as people and not just business contacts. It’s these personal relationships that have made my re-acclimation to this community a smooth and rewarding experience.
And I also need to thank the thousands of community citizens, business owners and volunteers that it has been my honor to meet. Whether at the Hometown Fourth of July, Hot Air Balloon Festival, the Halloween parade, local Rotary meetings or at OCCC events throughout the year, it has been a pleasure to meet with you and talk with you throughout this year. And there are more opportunities to come before the year comes to a close! I value your opinions and enjoy speaking about what makes this region the real gem that is.
We all have much for which to be thankful and celebrate this holiday season. Whether you go cross-country or just over the river and through the woods, enjoy the experience. Revel in the time and tribulations involved in traveling, cooking, cleaning, preparing and shopping. It’s these tasks that lead you to the precious time spent with those you love and are thankful for. I, for one, will enjoy each and every moment. My gift for all of you is the hope that you get to do the same.
Sean Lewis is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.