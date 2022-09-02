I started a new job this week! I am filled with feelings of excitement and a little bit of agita. Both are typical feelings when starting a new job or challenge. I wanted to write about it because it is important to note that the anxiety I am feeling is normal. When we embark on a new endeavor, such a change of career, it is normal to feel a bit uneasy.
I love challenges. So, while I feel a bit nervous about my new position, I am more excited for the opportunity to learn and grow. Simon Sinek, inspirational speaker and author said, “If the challenge we face before us doesn’t scare us, then it is probably not that important.” I love this quote! Anything that matters doesn’t come easy. That is why when we are rewarded for hard work or an accomplishment, it feels so damn good!
I have to admit I am the forever optimist, so while there will be challenges, I believe that they are placed before me for a reason — to learn, to grow, to be better. I know for myself, personally, if I’m not challenged I become bored and unhappy. Additionally, I really have to enjoy what I do. I guess that’s why I love education so much. Connecting with people, students and families is what it is all about. That’s one of the things that is also exciting about a new job — meeting new folks.
Challenges are a part of everyday life. and sometimes we struggle with the challenges placed before us. But we have to learn to trust the process. When you don’t succeed at a task, it forces you to reflect. You might wonder, “how could I have done that differently, or how can I prepare myself if this happens again?” The only way to get better is to reflect and change what we’ve been doing that isn’t working. Sometimes the lesson we learn is that a job or role is or maybe isn’t for us.
I didn’t stumble upon my new position by accident. It was the result of the reflection of a difficult work year and realizing that while I loved many things about my former job, it was time for me to face new challenges and as hard as it was, move on. This is not a bad thing. Sometimes we grow out of our current roles. This, coincidentally, opens the door for someone else to take on our former role and grow, too.
In conclusion, challenges are a normal part of life that help us grow, cultivate gratitude and sharpen our grit. It was a Japanese writer, Haruki Marakami who said, “When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.”
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP associate graduate, and is working on her Ed.D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.