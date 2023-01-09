Last year, 2022, remained a challenging year for many people, families, and businesses throughout Otsego County. As we emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, we were all confronted with different and somewhat connected hurdles to overcome. Gas prices surged. Inflation rose to its highest level in 40 years and supply chain disruptions resulted in shortages of everything from new cars to baby formula. The result of these higher prices and shrinking inventories put substantial pressure on everyone’s bottom line.
As 2023 dawns, we face a mixed bag of financial expectations. Gas prices are down significantly. But housing mortgage rates have doubled. Unemployment rates are very low. But some economists are predicting a pending recession. Many people are asking each other, “What will this new year bring?”
American economist and professor Peter Drucker famously said; “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” I am a true believer in this outlook, in life as well as economics. What it means is that we are not just blind victims of fate. We do not need to sit idly bye as things happen to us. We have a say in the matter and what each of us does or doesn’t do affects our environment.
At the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, we have decided that we cannot operate in fear of what the future may bring. We have decided to help our county’s business community, and the region at large, toward continued growth, positive outcomes and a “better quality of place.” (Thank you, Cassandra Harrington of our Destination Marketing Corporation, for teaching me this concept.)
If we choose to pull in our horns, stop investing in local businesses, stop housing development plans, curtail local spending and put our local economy into the deep freeze because we fear a future recession, then we all help to bring that recession into existence. If, on the other hand, we all are determined to plot our own course in 2023, we can create a better local economy for ourselves, our families, our communities, our employers and our local businesses. This is the path we have chosen to take at the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
In 2023, we are welcoming six new members to our Board of Directors. We are also adding to our staff. In addition to our fantastic Director of Operations Katrina Van Zandt, we are excited to announce that Karen Laing has joined the team as our new administrative associate. We just finished partnering with The Daily Star to produce a new, full-color glossy magazine to promote Otsego County and our members. We appear monthly in this column as well as on the local radio stations to share our views and efforts. We partner with the great folks at Hill City Celebrations (formerly First Night) on the Hometown 4th, Festival of Lights and First Night events that bring so much value to our community. and we are planning more.
Our mission is to drive business growth, economic success and an enhanced “quality of place” throughout Otsego County. We also recognize that our collective goals cannot be reached by acting alone. In addition to the partners already mentioned, we are always seeking new relationships. We need people and businesses who are willing to join the effort. We need even more community leaders who desire a role in improving our corner of the world. We need more chamber committee representatives and a new cadre of chamber ambassadors to help this county make positive strides for all our citizens.
We at the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce are eager to get started in 2023. Who would like to join us?
