New York’s marijuana industry is an economic, legal and ethical mess. State bureaucrats control the siting of proposed retail stores. The legal status of weed is murky, adults can possess it but can’t legally buy it for recreation. And with an eye on social justice, minority business owners with past drug convictions will get preference for retail licenses.
Oh, and Albany hopes to reap hundreds of millions of dollars from stiff taxes on the legal sale of pot. “What happens when your back is against the wall and you’re broke?" asked Korey Rowe, owner of cannabis business Dosha Farms, based in Oneonta. “You sell drugs. And that’s what New York state is trying to do. This is just a money grab,” Rowe said.
Here’s the wanky business model. The state awards 150 licenses to sell cannabis. The state Dormitory Authority selects, leases and builds retail stores using a $200 million social equity fund. And in the final step, license holders get turnkey storefronts.
Critics complain Albany is controlling the incipient marijuana industry while ignoring standard business practices. The argument boils down to government control vs. capitalism. “They’re modeling it based off a model that doesn’t exist while ignoring a model that is exploding in popularity,” Rowe said. “And that’s the craft brew market.”
Local brewers do more than just make beer. They’re allowed to sell beer, food and swag at their breweries. They can also sell beer wholesale, and there is no limit on how much beer individuals can buy.
When cannabis stores finally open, they will not be allowed to grow their own weed, process it or permit onsite consumption, and there will be limits on how much individuals can purchase at any one time.
“A microenterprise license is the solution,” Rowe said. “If they empowered microenterprises, you can get those guys who have been growing pot for 20 years.”
Rowe said entrepreneurs could open stores by the end of the year. “They would be selling high-quality cannabis that their neighborhood is familiar with, in a community that supports them, and then they can bolster tax revenue in a realistic way,” Rowe said. Meanwhile, the state has been working on the issue for more than a year-and-a-half with no date set for opening dispensaries. In short, Rowe is advocating for the legalization of the illegal legacy market.
The current legal situation in New York is clear as mud. State law permits adults 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of marijuana. Individuals and businesses can’t sell cannabis but can give it away. Under federal law, misdemeanor cannabis possession is illegal and carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and a thousand dollar fine. Selling pot could lead to felony charges with decades of imprisonment and a million-dollar fine.
Enforcement of marijuana laws is tricky because neither local, state nor federal authorities want cops raiding stores or arresting people engaged in the gray market. “The idea of rounding up Black and brown store owners selling pot is a political nightmare,” said Jesse Campoamor, an architect of the state’s cannabis law. The result is now police often look the other way. But that was not the case in the past.
And that leads to the social justice aspect of New York’s licensing system. The goal is to give a leg up to people who have been hurt the most by past drug law enforcement. African-Americans are almost four times more likely than whites to have be arrested for marijuana, according to a 2020 study by the American Civil Liberties Union.
So, that means people with past drug convictions who own a business that has been profitable for two years will move to the front of the cannabis license line.
My proposal is much simpler. If you sell beer or booze you should be able to sell weed.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta.
