Addiction to drugs and alcohol remains an intractable problem despite society’s best efforts to control it. 43 people have died from opioid overdoses in Delaware County so far this year, said Nicole Bryon, Delhi volunteer coordinator with The Friends of Recovery for Delaware and Otsego Counties.
The state Department of Health estimates there are more than 1,900,000 people addicted to drugs and alcohol in the state. Of them, 156,000 are youths between 12 and 17 years old.
Authorities say the opioid epidemic is an unprecedented crisis and the statistics are shocking. In the most recent survey, 9.8% of New York residents said they used illicit drugs in the past month. According to the latest data available for a 12-month period, 3,224 people died from a drug overdose in the state, 1,356 cases involved heroin, 2,238 involved synthetic opioids. The number of drug-related deaths rose more than 200% in the last decade.
Crime and illegal drug use are closely connected. Drug abuse and addiction are at the root of 21% of crimes, according to law enforcement data.
Fewer people die from legal booze, but the bottle wrecks more lives than the needle, the snort or the pill-poppers. Alcohol abusers are prone to injuries including vehicle crashes and falls. They’re also predisposed to violence, risky sexual behaviors, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.
Nearly 19% of adults in New York say they drink too much. Binge drinking is common. An estimated 17.5% of adults in the state report binge drinking and 5.9% report heavy drinking, according to state Health Department.
But all is not lost because recovery is possible. FOR-DO, which recently held a Recovery for Humanity Festival, operates centers in Oneonta, Delhi, Walton and Norwich.
FOR-DO’s Nicole Byron knows about beating addiction first hand. She’s been in recovery from a crack cocaine addiction for the past 3 1/2 years. “FOR-DO treats recovery from substance use disorder,” Bryon said in an interview. “We help people with services like behavioral health, peer advocacy, and we help people who come in and just want to talk to us.”
FOR-DO is a full-service agency that can help with counseling and applying for social services including Social Security benefits. It distributes food, clothing, and appliances to clients trying to get their lives together. It even offers showers for people who don’t have access to bathrooms. “And we refer people with addictions to Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous,” Bryon said.
There are three components to the programs offered by FOR-DO. The first step is prevention. “We have an alcohol and drugs council located on Main Street in Delhi,” Bryon said. “Councilors go into the schools and talk about skills needed to prevent young people from abusing drugs or alcohol.”
The second element is behavioral health. “We have a location in Walton,” Bryon said. “That’s the treatment part of it. The councilors at that location treat the symptoms of alcohol and drug abuse.”
And Bryon works in the recovery part of the program. “We help with wellness and maintain recovery. If all three components work together, then a person is going to be more successful in recovery,” she said.
The Delhi outreach center treats 60 to 70 people every week. The mission is to prevent substance abusers from relapsing and help in long-term recovery. Establishing hope is an important part of the process. “We’re peers and we help each other. You can’t do this alone,” Byron said. “You’re in recovery when you say you are in recovery. and our job at the Recovery Center is to help guide you to your goal.”
A wise woman once said, “Yo, hooch and blow, we had a deal where you would make me funnier, smarter and a better dancer. I saw the video. We need to talk…”
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta.
