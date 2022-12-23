Christmas can be an emotional season. It’s nostalgic, for sure, and loaded with so many elements that touch people in different ways.
I remember big family Christmas gatherings during my childhood in the 1960s. One set of grandparents lived up the street and the other in a nearby town. Christmas Eve meant a gathering at the paternal grandparents’ home, along with the uncle, aunt and cousins from that side of the family. We’d go home with gifts, one of which we were allowed to open that night. It was always pajamas. What kid doesn’t want to bring in Christmas in new pajamas?
Christmas morning meant gifts. With typical childish avarice, we tore into the pile of loot under the tree. There’s a scene in my favorite Christmas movie, “A Christmas Story,” that reminds me of that time.
I particularly remember the first Christmas morning when I could read the gift tags. I was probably 6. Maybe 5. My sister and I, like most small children on Christmas, were up early. My parents and baby brother were still asleep. I could tell what gifts belonged to whom, though, so we didn’t see any reason to wait. I passed my sister’s gifts to her and searched for those with my name. We had a few of them opened before we were discovered.
Later, the relatives from my mother’s side of the family arrived for dinner and more gifts. There were grandparents and great-grandparents and aunts and uncles. The house was full. It was loud. I remember it being happy. There was always a turkey for dinner. I remember thinking it odd that we ate turkey twice just a month apart, but never the rest of the year.
The gatherings gradually shrunk. One set of grandparents died while we were still young. Great-grandparents passed, too. The dynamic changed. My career in media — radio, through the ‘80s and early ‘90s — had me working most Christmases.
But later, things started growing again. I became a parent, as did my sister and brother. My parents’ home became the hub for Christmas dinner and a gathering of cousins not so different from what I remembered. I always enjoyed seeing the excitement of the kids, spending time together and reveling in the generosity of their grandparents.
And then, again, things changed. My parents passed away. My daughters grew up and moved to distant cities. Jobs, finances and even just the kids living their own lives have made physical Christmas gatherings rare. My wife and I often do not see anyone else in person on Dec. 25.
The digital age has helped. We’ve been shipping gifts and opening them together during Skype visits for years.
We did away with Christmas turkey. We eat prime rib with Yorkshire pudding on Christmas, these days. On Christmas Eve, we’ll enjoy some of my wife’s homemade eggnog (three kinds of dairy and four kinds of booze, she’ll tell you) and relax, knowing the shopping and shipping are behind us. I’ll watch “A Christmas Story” on one of the cable TV channels that runs it continuously during a 24-hour marathon. I’ll probably watch it twice. My wife will tolerate it once before going to bed.
This year is an exciting departure from recent years in one respect — the elder daughter and her husband will visit. That’s so welcome for an old dad who misses his kids all the time. The only thing keeping it from being perfect is that her sister won’t be able to be there. But we’ll see her on Skype.
I gave up religion long ago, but there’s much I like about the holiday season. I think colored lights and decorations during the darkest time of the year are a great idea. I like getting together with friends for holiday parties. I like the food and the community celebrations and parades. I like much of the music. I love decorating the tree — bringing out ornaments that have been in hibernation since January and taking a moment to remember where they came from and to remember the times or people associated with them. I like that December holidays, mainly Christmas and Hanukkah, are almost universal in our culture, a shared experience that binds us when so much else in the world wants to tear us apart.
I love giving gifts. I also don’t mind receiving them.
As I said, Christmas is an emotional time. There’s reverence in those for whom the religious aspect is important. There’s joy in the gatherings of loved ones and sadness in the memories of those lost. There may be loneliness in those who are used to being alone most days, but for whom the holiday accents that situation. There is certainly stress, as we work hard to find the perfect gift or plan the perfect dinner.
As this column is published, the preliminaries are pretty much over and we’re ready for Christmas Eve church services, family gatherings or whatever else we’ve been working toward for these past several weeks or longer. We’re on the cusp of making new Christmas memories. Maybe some that a child will enjoy this weekend and write about 50 years from now.
Merry Christmas, everybody. Happy New Year, too.
