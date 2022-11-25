How do we begin to wrap our heads around the kind of hate that drove a man to go to a night club and murder people?
As we all have heard, a piece of human garbage — identified by police as Anderson Lee Aldrich, walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Nov. 19, and immediately opened fire, killing five people and injuring at least 19 others.
Aldrich, 22, faces five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in connection to the shooting, according to an online docket in the El Paso County Courts.
The bias crime charges were filed, it seems, because Club Q is a gay club, popular with and welcoming to LGBTQIA people.
Aldrich isn’t talking, but it’s not hard to guess his motive. He determined that people are allowed to love each other only within parameters of which he approves, and he believed his hate of those who do not agree gave him license to kill them.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen such behavior. It won’t be the last.
There have been great strides in acceptance of alternative sexuality, but incidents such as this show how very far we have to go. One can only imagine how frightening and demoralizing it is to people who are reminded that they can become targets for any unhinged bigot with a gun.
Like all mass shootings, this will reignite the debate over gun control. It’s a legitimate debate to have, especially as there were signs that Aldrich might have been stopped with effective use of “red flag” laws. But in the end, the gun was just the tool in the hands of a sociopath. It’s his mind and the influences that formed it that are the real problem.
LGBTQIA people aren’t the only subjects of hate crimes. Jews have been targets of hate for centuries. African-Americans, too. Even homeless people have become prey for those with the delusion that they somehow, by virtue of who they are, have the right to take the lives of others.
As we condemn the coward who hunted unarmed people while bearing weapons and wearing body armor, let’s take a moment to recognize the heroes who stopped him.
The shooting lasted only minutes because people inside the club were able to subdue the suspect, police said.
“At least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said. “We owe them a great debt of thanks.”
We later learned a little about the two.
Army veteran Rich Fierro told the Associated Press when he realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in.
“It’s the reflex. Go! Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don’t let no one get hurt. I tried to bring everybody back,” he said Monday.
Fierro was there with his daughter Kassy, her boyfriend and several other friends to see a drag show and celebrate a birthday, the AP reported. He said it was one of the group’s most enjoyable nights. That suddenly changed when the shots rang out and Kassy’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was fatally shot.
Fierro said he could smell the cordite from the ammunition, saw the flashes and dove, pushing his friend down before falling backwards.
Moving toward the attacker, Fierro grasped the body armor and yanked the shooter down while yelling at another patron, Thomas James, to move the rifle out of reach.
James is a U.S. Navy information systems technician stationed at the Defense Intelligence Agency base in Colorado Springs, according to a biography released by the Navy. The Navy statement Tuesday said James is in stable condition, without elaborating on the nature of his wounds.
How many more lives would have been lost without the intervention of those two men?
Hundreds of people later turned out at the club for a rally in support of the victims and against the hate that made them victims. That’s nice, and all, but it doesn’t change what happened or the likelihood that it’ll happen again.
Somehow, some way, we need to get it into people’s heads that other people’s personal choices are none of our business — that the adage “live and let live” is something worth believing and that hate is a spiral that sucks everyone down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.