I might be in the minority here, but I’m disappointed that this winter has not been more winter-like.
For those of us who like to be outdoors, this winter has been useless. Most of the recreation in which we would engage in warm-weather months is off-limits, but so are the winter pursuits.
With the extended big game hunting season finally over, snowmobile enthusiasts would love to hit the trails. That’s a problem when there’s no snow.
Similarly, ice fishermen can’t venture out on lakes and ponds that are unfrozen or, at best, have only a thin skin of ice.
It’s the same for cross-country skiers. No snow on their trails.
Only downhill skiers, on slopes where snow is manufactured by machines, are getting a semblance of the season they crave.
I have not been a real winter outdoorsman in a long time. I have not fished through the ice in years, though I’ve held onto my gear, thinking I might get back to it, someday. I’ve never been a hunter or a snowmobiler and I have no real desire to change that, even if the weather would let me.
But I did buy a pair of snowshoes last year, and I’d really like to try them out. I know just the spot for it, on a nature preserve near my home.
It’s been more than 40 years since I last snowshoed, as a Boy Scout. We didn’t just hike in those old, heavy wooden contraptions that vaguely resembled tennis racquets — we raced each other in them.
I’m not looking to race, anymore. That seems like an invitation to a heart attack. But a hike on these modern aluminum-and-composite beauties? Yeah. It has been on my mind for months.
I’d like to break a trail in the snow on a mountain trek that offers some exercise en route to a hilltop view of a snowy landscape. I’d like to breathe the cold air while knowing I’m prepared for the temperature, safe and comfortable inside my cocoon of winter gear.
I’ve always remembered a quote from Richard Adams, author of “Watership Down”: “Many human beings say that they enjoy the winter, but what they really enjoy is feeling proof against it.”
Maybe he was right. Whether it’s wrapped up in heavy layers of clothes or ensconced in cozy homes with good heating systems, we enjoy a little bit of human arrogance, thinking we’ve put one over on nature.
But I think there’s more to it than that.
A friend used to call winter around here a “black and white world,” and she wasn’t wrong. With the verdant hues of trees and fields reduced to dull brown or gray — often under gray skies, as well — there’s a real monochrome feeling to things.
But this year, we’re even deprived of the white.
Even most of those who hate walking or driving in snow agree it’s nice to look at. It hides a lot of ugliness. It reflects what sunlight the sky yields like millions of mirrors or prisms. On a true sunny day, it can even be dazzling. Winter has its place in our lives.
Here, near the end of January, we’re not likely to see a lot of winter. We’re only five or six weeks away from the time when we expect it to be pretty much over, though it often hits us hard one last time late in the season.
Like it or not, I’m hoping for a cold snap and a few decent snow storms. I want the lakes to freeze enough for the fishermen to do what they do. I want my friends with snowmobiles to be able to take long rides on the impressive network of trails in the area. I want the cross-country skiers to be able to venture out. I want kids to be able to go sledding and build snowmen.
And I don’t want to look at those snowshoes another year without having used them.
C’mon nature. Get to it.
