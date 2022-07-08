This perspective is my own and based on my experience as a mom. I always seek to push the envelope with regard to close-minded thinking and prejudice.
There was a point where I questioned the need for someone to proclaim their sexual preference. After all, I don’t claim my heterosexuality. Why does someone need to proclaim their gayness? I was so ignorant. It was Brené Brown who said, “Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing we’ll ever do.” As I resonate on this quote, it becomes pretty clear to me why Pride Month is so important. It’s truly about embracing one’s authentic self and facing the fear and stigma that comes with that.
After watching my own teen struggle with deciding to come out, something became pretty clear to me. I don’t need to proclaim my heterosexuality because I’m always going be accepted for being straight. “Coming out” is about an individual coming to terms with and accepting themselves for who they are and who they love.
Being a member of the LGBTQ+ community isn’t easy. Particularly for our teens. and while many outsiders would like to blame the struggles of LGBTQ+ on their choice of sexual identity, that would be a false narrative. Because in actuality, LGBTQ+ youth are struggling because of the way they are treated because of their sexual identity. It’s not a choice. Why would so many people struggle with depressions and thoughts of harm by choice? According to the The Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide as their peers because of the fear of stigma and mistreatment by society. We must do better. Love is love.
Coming out is about accepting oneself and facing that fear and stigma. Despite coming from a loving and supportive family, our daughter struggled with this. There is not a person in our family who would treat her differently or outwardly question her decision. She is guaranteed unconditional love. As her mom, she has seen me speak in support of LGBTQ youth. Yet somehow, she thought that we might feel differently if it were our own child. Nothing could be further from the truth. We are proud of the person she is and love her all the more for bravely accepting herself.
I have discovered through research, that only about 1/3 of lesbian and gay youth are accepted by their parents. The rest experience rejection or don’t come out until adulthood due to the fear of rejection. Imagine hiding who you are all of your childhood into your adult life?
And while it’s important to be okay with being LGBTQ+, another perspective my daughter has impressed upon me is that it is really important that people understand that a label does not define who she is. She is also simply Ella. and she is a smart, vivacious lover of animals. and she is an all around gem of a person. We love her and we are so proud of the young woman she has become. We have learned so much from her about understanding that while she is fortunate to come from a loving and supportive family, she will still struggle at times in a world that is still full of judgment and fear, further exacerbated by a division that has been fostered by both those on the left and right of the flawed leadership in our country. But alas, I’m not writing about politics — that’s cringe-worthy and would ruin an otherwise reflective piece.
In conclusion, I’m a proud mom of a daughter who identifies as gay and I finally understand the importance of proclaiming that to the world. It’s personal — so she can walk amongst us proudly without hiding it, without shame and knowing who supports her unconditionally. Love is love, ya’ll. and no matter who one loves, it’s a beautiful thing.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP associate and is working on her Ed.D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com
