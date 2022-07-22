I’ve been thinking a lot about work, lately.
That’s partly because I spend much of my life deep in it. Like many businesses, The Daily Star has been short-staffed of late. Open positions have gone unfilled, forcing all of us in the building to do more — often outside our experience and comfort zones. This old dog has had some difficulty with the new tricks. Others on the staff have adapted and performed magnificently.
But I think about other people and their jobs, too.
Right outside my office window, the reconstruction of Oneonta’s West Street has been going on since March. It has been quite a thing to see, in the few minutes I can spare to turn and look. Crews of highly trained workers have been busy for months, tearing up the old potholed asphalt, crumbling curbs and all the infrastructure buried below, then replacing the subterranean pipes and such and pouring new curbs and sidewalks. New pavement is still in the future, but will be a welcome change when it gets here.
I marvel at the precision those workers achieve with the large machines their business requires. I respect the training and experience they have had that makes them capable of doing such fine work with rough tools. It’s fair to call them craftsmen.
I think about retail workers and restaurant employees. By all accounts, there are not enough of them. They’re working hard to meet a pent-up demand for services from people who crave socialization and stimulation after having been limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Folks who live in Cooperstown tell me that village is absolutely jammed with visitors this year, as youth baseball camps are again in full swing and the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction is set to take place this weekend. Many of those people are looking for places to eat and things to do. The employees who work in service industries in and around Cooperstown must be straining to keep up.
I think about my trash collector, who happens to be a neighbor. He reliably picks up my trash at 7:30 a.m. every Wednesday, about an hour before I leave for work. On my way home, 11 or so hours later, I often catch up with him at the end of his route.
That’s a guy putting in a long day, doing hard work to provide a vital service. It’s a good thing we have people like him.
Those are just a few examples. Most of us are engaged in work of some sort, with varying levels of job satisfaction and pay scales ranging from minimum wage to the eye-popping numbers paid to corporate CEOs.
Our work becomes a defining characteristic — indeed, a job is the only thing we know about many of the people we encounter. It’s more than superficial, though. A job can become part of our self-perceived identity and worth. Pride in a job or, conversely, dissatisfaction with one, can carry over into the rest of our lives. Work is a big part of who we are. There’s a reason why “What do you do?” is almost always one of the first questions asked when meeting someone new.
I hope people in all kinds of work — from a simple task that requires more effort than training to the jobs that require brilliance and education that most of us can only imagine — feel like they’re valued. And I hope others will treat them that way.
At its base, work is something we do to pay for the things we need and want. If it satisfies that minimum requirement, that’s enough. But it’s my hope that work provides people with satisfaction and even joy.
Whatever your job, thanks for doing it.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. Contact him at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.