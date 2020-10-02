An open letter to grieving mothers:
For those who have experienced pregnancy loss, you know the feeling of isolation while trying to cope with your grief can be crippling. I know it, too. Even as I sit here typing I can feel it.
Part of that isolation comes from the fact that women (and their spouses) don’t feel like they can or should talk about their loss. Our private lives should be kept private. I don’t think that is true. Not in this case anyway.
So, I am going to do something that my heart is screaming at me not to do: I am going to talk about it. My name is Valerie. My husband and I have suffered through four miscarriages. Some days are fine. Some days I cry when no one is looking. Some days I can hide the pain I am feeling. Today is not one of those days. Today marks exactly two years since we began trying to conceive. Today I can’t help but think about how different our lives should be and how cruel the universe is for not allowing it.
I have had two live births. These were at 18 and 20 years of age. If you are thinking that is much too young to start having children, I agree. But, looking back now I am glad I didn’t wait. As many have told me over these last two years, at least I was able to have children. Let me go on record as saying (as good as anyone’s intentions are) “at least you had a child” or “at least you can get pregnant” are hardly the words of encouragement anyone in my position needs or wants to hear. The fact that I had already given birth to a healthy boy and girl gave me no comfort while grieving the loss of Baby #1 (Peanut), Baby #2 (Oliver), Baby #3 (What is the point of naming them anymore) and Baby #4 (#FinallyDoctorsAdmitThereIsAProblem). As much as my husband and family tried, nothing and no one gave me comfort. In my mind, they didn’t understand and I was on my own.
At the risk of offending readers of this letter, I need to say that I think part of the problem is that we live in a society unable to come to a consensus as to when life begins or when we should be allowed to voluntarily end it. For those of us who have felt the flutter of a tiny human growing inside our bodies only to be told days later that same unborn child is being “spontaneously aborted”; there is no question of life. My goal is not to start a political debate but rather a conversation. If you don’t believe I lost a child, merely a ball of tissue and cells, I will never feel comfortable talking to you about it. So I, and many others, don’t. Instead, we bury it deep inside instead of confronting our grief.
According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, miscarriages are pretty common. Ten to 20 percent of known pregnancies will end in miscarriage (before 20 weeks gestation) with a majority taking place in the first trimester (before the 12th week of pregnancy). Statistically, about 5% of women will have two or more consecutive miscarriages and only 1% will have three or more. Once a woman experiences a pregnancy loss, her body will take a few weeks to a few months to recover. Emotionally, who really knows? After we lost Oliver, I was discharged from the hospital with a set of footprints, an inspirational quote, and instructions to call if I felt suicidal. Emotionally, what I needed was to talk to someone who felt the way I felt, but whom?
In all of my searching, I could not find one pregnancy loss support group in Otsego County. Grief, yes. Bereavement, yes. Are women like me welcome in these groups?
After my second trimester miscarriage, I was depressed and confused, but mostly angry at the world. I had no answers from my medical team so I second-guessed everything I had done, certain it was my fault. I opened up about my depression and anger to a health care provider who is likely one of the nicest people on earth. As I sat in front of her, sobbing, she told me sometimes we don’t get answers. Then she told me she had lost her 16-year-old son just months prior. I didn’t know what to say. I felt like I had no right to cry in front of this person no matter how much I needed to. I hugged her for what seemed like ages, and then I left. Still without answers and still shattered.
Needless to say, after that experience, I knew I would never be able to attend a grief or bereavement support group without feeling as if my loss was somehow less than everyone else’s.
So, I cautiously began opening up to my friends. What I discovered was not only have almost all of them suffered pregnancy loss themselves, but they too locked it away. I have known these women for two to 10 years. How did I not know? Were they uncomfortable talking to me until they knew I had been there, too? The thought of any of those women feeling forced to deal with their sadness alone is heartbreaking.
Pregnancy loss, infertility, infant loss … these things are incredibly painful but they aren’t rare. None of us are actually alone in this, even if it feels that way. Women (and their spouses) need to be told they are allowed to feel it. They are allowed to, and if they are able, should talk about it. They don’t have to be strong or brave or move on with their lives. They don’t have to be ashamed or embarrassed. They don’t have to get over it. They don’t have to be “OK.” We need to find a way to be here for each other in a way that allows women to say these things they have been burying inside without feeling like their loss is minor because to us, it’s not. It is life-changing and agonizing in a way that should kill you even though it doesn’t.
I know I will hurt for the rest of my life, and what’s worse is I don’t quite know how to make that hurt stop. This letter, however, feels like a good place to start.
For information regarding online Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support group. visit www.nationalshare.org/online-support or for additional information on Share Chapters, including starting your own, call the National Share Office at 636-947-6164.
Secor is advertising director of The Daily Star and its associated products. She wrote this piece in commemoration of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, which is October.
