Robbin Taylor, State Director to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joins McConnell while he speaks at the NKY Chamber of Commerce at the Madison Event Center, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Covington, Ky. McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter during the event on Wednesday, weeks after he had a similar episode in Washington.