Sept. 17 marks 235 years since the creation of the United States Constitution, the “supreme law of the land.” Constitution Day provides a fitting opportunity to reflect on what has made the Constitution one of the longest lasting and most successful national charters in political history.
Restraint and diffusion of power can be seen as the essence of the Constitution. Most Americans are well aware of the separation of powers within the national government with Congress, the presidency, and the courts exercising their respective legislative, executive and judicial roles. But as important as the separation of powers within the federal government is the division of political power between the federal government and state governments — the political concept known as federalism.
The years immediately following the Revolutionary War were a critical period for young America, and the decisions made by the Founding Fathers set the course for American history. Following their experiences under British rule, the founders were wary of a unitary system of government in which national political power was centralized in a single authority. Instead, the first government of the United States went far in the opposite direction. Under the Articles of Confederation, the national government was strictly limited and lacked important abilities like levying taxes and enforcing laws passed by Congress. It did not take long for those weaknesses to become apparent, especially after the national government’s difficulty in ending Shay’s Rebellion.
The founding generation faced a quite a difficult dilemma — how could a constitution be formed in which the national government had enough power to protect common national interests and prevent rivalries between the states while still giving the states the authority to make decisions in areas where citizens at the state level had the best knowledge and experience to craft policies to fit their local jurisdictions? The answer proposed at the Constitutional Convention was federalism.
Under the Constitution’s federalist system, the national government’s power would be strong, but limited. Strong in the areas in which its power was delegated, but limited in the scope of its governing responsibilities.
As James Madison wrote in Federalist #45, the framers understood that “The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite.” Nonetheless, the Tenth Amendment was later added to further emphasize that “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
James Madison’s famous essay in Federalist #51, well-known for its articulation of separation of powers between the federal government, also explained that the division of political power between federal and state jurisdictions was an added benefit for civil liberty. According to Madison, “In the compound republic of America, the power surrendered by the people is first divided between two distinct governments, and then the portion allotted to each subdivided among distinct and separate departments.
Hence a double security arises to the rights of the people. The different governments will control each other, at the same time that each will be controlled by itself.”
Federalism also came from the founders’ understanding that political decisions are best made, and government is most effective, at the level closest to the people.
The framers knew that the federal government has an important role in things like national defense, currency and foreign trade, while state governments are better suited for the needs of everyday governance. Federalist #45 further emphasized that “The powers reserved to the several States will extend to all the objects which, in the ordinary course of affairs, concern the lives, liberties, and properties of the people, and the internal order, improvement, and prosperity of the State. The operations of the federal government will be most extensive and important in times of war and danger; those of the state governments, in times of peace and security.”
In our modern era, which is marked by the increasing nationalization of politics thanks in part to the rise of mass media and the internet, America’s federalist structure and heritage is easily overlooked as attention centers on Congress and even more so the presidency. But this federalist political philosophy and governmental structure demonstrated immense foresight from America’s founders, who were tasked with accommodating the interests of only 13 states rather than the 50 we have today. The United States has become more culturally, politically and economically diverse throughout its history, and there is still much merit, perhaps even more so now, in deciding political debates at the state level, where consensus is more likely to be developed.
Achieving the complex balance between state sovereignty and federal efficacy with constitutional federalism was a decisive and pivotal moment in American history. More than two centuries later, it is still something to be celebrated.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfu so@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at victorgelfuso.
