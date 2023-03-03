A family member was recently in a quandary. Having been as offered a position at a new job, she had mixed feelings about whether or not to take it. As I proposed a game plan on the decision-making process, she informed me that, “The decision has to be made today.” Almost immediately I thought about the souls of mankind. In 2023, on average, more than 332,000 people die each day on this globe. Before you finish reading this column, 400 people will have breathed their last breaths. For thousands of people whose names are not yet written in the book of life, God is still reaching out to them in their final moments, with a plea from the abundance of his heart, “The decision has to be made today! The decision has to be made today!”
Jesus once spoke a parable about a rich fool. He said, “The ground of a certain rich man yielded plentifully. He thought within himself, saying, ‘What shall I do, since I have no room to store my crops?’ So he said, ‘I will do this: I will pull down my barns and build greater, and there I will store all my crops and my goods. and I will say to my soul, “Soul, you have many goods laid up for many years; take your ease; eat, drink, and be merry.”’ But God said to him, ‘Fool! This night your soul will be required of you; then whose will those things be which you have provided?’ “So is he who lays up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.” (Luke 12:16-21)
Friend, a time is coming when your soul will be required of you; for some, that time is rapidly approaching. Can you truly be certain that before tomorrow comes you won’t be one of the 332,000? Face the facts — young or old, healthy or ill — you are not promised tomorrow. It may feel that this promise is yours, but it also felt that way to thousands of others just yesterday who are no longer with us. A time is coming when your soul will be required of you. For the born-again Christian, this will transport him into glory, into the very presence of Jesus Christ, but for the unrepentant sinner, for the self-righteous, for the hypocrite, liar, drunkard, idolater, and sexually immoral, this will drag him to the pits of hell. Those who profess Jesus with their lips but are far from him in their hearts will be found there.
For thousands upon thousands of unsuspecting human beings, they’ve got just a few more hours to decide whether they will finally let go of the wheel and ask Jesus to steer their lives. That is the decision you must make. Will you give up the rebellion? Will you give up the rebellion and surrender to God’s authority? Will you stop doing things your own way and start following God’s word, the Bible? Will you forgive those who’ve wronged you or will you hang on to that bitterness? Will you abandon your addictions and run to the cross? Will you choose Jesus over self? Will you let Him be the author of your life, or will you keep writing the pages? For many people, today is the last day to make that decision.
When you decide to give your heart to Jesus, you will be giving your heart to the God who thought that his coming to earth was worth it as was his paying the ultimate sacrifice for you. Jesus doesn’t regret being crucified for you. Today is the day to get right with God.
