On June 24 the U.S. Supreme Court released its anticipated decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center which overturned its ruling on Roe v. Wade.
During the last month I have taken time to spend with my community to listen, to learn, to grieve, to be angry, and to ultimately find strength. I made the decision to run for state Senate because it is obvious that my community needs representation that is attentive to the needs of its constituents.
The message is clear; access to safe abortion care is a human right and rural New Yorkers, just like everyone else in this country, benefit from safe and accessible abortions.
In coming to its conclusion, the Supreme Court disregarded immense public support of a Constitutional right to abortion care. Sixty-one percent of Americans believe that abortions should be legal in all or most cases. The court disregarded health officials across the country who warned of the impending health crisis that will come from banning abortions. The accounts I have heard both from my own community members and from those across our country have been truly terrifying.
America without Roe is dangerous for so many individuals and communities who already have to deal with marginalization and systemic healthcare failures. This ruling will in no way stop those who have means from receiving abortion care in this country. As always, the poor and working poor in this country will be hit the hardest. In particular low-income women, women of color, young women, rural women and trans people will suffer the most from this entirely politicized decision.
If this alone was not already painful enough, Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion, explicitly called for “rectifying” the Court’s previous decisions of Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell. Put simply, the overruling of Roe — 50 years of precedent and settled law — casts doubt on a host of freedoms on how we live, how we form our families, who we love, and how we raise our children.
I reject anyone who claims I am being alarmist in my interpretation of this ruling. The GOP is only becoming more aggressive with its anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric. I am fearful for a future where people once again have to hide who they are and who they love. The party of freedom and liberty has been bankrolled and strategized by those who seek to control the most basic functions of the body and our most personal decisions.
I’m devastated that our country has failed so many people in such a large way and my heart breaks for the lives that will be lost as a result.
Here in New York, we will continue to be a beacon for reproductive rights. The 2019 Reproductive Health Act protects New Yorkers' rights to an abortion. But more still can be done. Personally I do not feel comfortable leaving the future of reproductive rights in this state solely up to a legislative body that can be affected by political meddling. That is why I support efforts to enshrine the right to an abortion in the New York state Constitution. This will come in the form of the Equality Amendment, which would prohibit discrimination based on race, national origin, disability, or sex — including pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, sexual orientation and gender identity and expression.
I urge our state legislature to pass the bill to get the proposed amendment on the ballot in a future election.
While we, as New Yorkers, are sheltered from the immediate impact of this ruling, we must nevertheless do everything we can to not only safeguard our own rights and freedoms in our state, but to set an example to all Americans, and make our services available to those who come to our state in need of care.
As a person running for a seat in our State Senate, I promise to protect the 2019 Reproductive Health Act and will look to enshrine the fundamental right to an abortion in our state Constitution through support of the Equality Amendment.
As a constituent of this district, I would like to ask my opponents — currently vying for the Republican nomination for State Senate in District 51 — to answer whether or not they would vote to overturn the 2019 Reproductive Health Act, and if they would support the Equality Amendment.
With the court punting this decision to the states, it becomes vital that we elect state officials who value bodily autonomy and vow to protect the basic right to an abortion. If you want to represent us in Albany you owe us truthful communication on your legislative intentions, especially on the topic of abortion rights.
So much pain is being felt at home and across the country. Something massive has been lost. People will die, and for what? For the first time in 50 years, daughters being born today will have considerably less freedom than their mothers and grandmothers. We are witnessing a backslide of individual freedom that has not been felt in this country for a very long time.
Understanding how this happened is important, but most important is that we keep our strength. The fight ahead of us will be long and hard fought. Please do not let your spirit be crushed or your light be dimmed. I take great strength from stories of older generations and how they persisted and ultimately won their rights. It’s now time that we proceed with such courage, unwavering conviction, and concern for the lives of those most at risk.
I know the last thing you want to hear right now is that you have to vote. I’m tired of being told to vote, but that is our fundamental Democratic duty and remedy to change our current course. I’m running for the New York State Senate to give a voice to rural New Yorkers who feel that their voices have been overlooked by Albany time and time again.
Rural New Yorkers know better than most the value and scarcity of accessible health care. Abortion is health care. New Yorkers in the 51st deserve a state senator who will fight to defend a woman’s right to choose. My commitment is to protect civil liberties, not restrict them. My commitment is to be an advocate for the most vulnerable, not the most funded. Every New Yorker should have access to healthcare, and by proxy safe access to abortions.
Ball, of Walton, is the Democratic Party candidate for state Senate in the 51st district.
