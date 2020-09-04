Denielle Cazzolla: A different, unexpectedly nice summer

It’s the final weekend of the summer season.
Yes, I know, summer isn’t officially over for another couple weeks, but for all intents and purposes, this is it for upstate New York.
Not that this summer was like any other in my memory. There were no swimming lessons or summer programs for my kids. There were no crowds of baseball camp families in the area. There weren’t long lists of festivals, concerts and activities all summer long. There were no county fairs. There were no summer sports leagues. There were no throngs of baseball fans coming to the birthplace of baseball to see their favorite player be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Yes, COVID-19 turned summer into somewhat of a nothingburger.
But I don’t usually do a lot during the summer, so for me, it wasn’t really a huge deal.
I usually try to take at least one week’s vacation during the summer to spend some time with my family. That week is usually the week of the Delaware County Fair.
I like to take my kids over at least one day for rides and fair food. And my mom and I would head over to see what the vendors had. The heroes parade was a staple for me and my husband.
I did take that week this year, but instead of funnel cakes and firefighters, it was appointments and more appointments. I missed the fair, but I got a lot done.
But this year I was planning on two weeks off. Fair week was supposed to be the second week. The first was going to be at beginning of the summer to attend the NASCAR doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway. We had bought a camper late last year, spurred by the opportunity to camp at the track. Of course, because of COVID, that didn’t happen.
But we did have our camper. When we told some friends we bought a camper, they told us we needed to check out the campground they stay at for the summer. It has lots of activities, and is very family friendly, they told us. And it is only about an hour away.
At that time, we figured we’d take a look at it for a possible weekend trip.
But with our racing hopes dashed, and so much shut down, we started thinking more about camping. We took a tour of the campground our friends told us about, and we liked it.
Nice big camping spaces, lots to do (if COVID restrictions were eased), and we knew people there. So we signed up for a seasonal spot.
We are far from roughing it. There is sewer, water, electric and television at the site, and we pay extra for internet access. Just about everything we could do at our house, we can do at the camper.
So why bother, you may ask?
Because it is just nice to get away. At the campsite, we don’t have to worry about doing laundry, cleaning, shopping or any of the other myriad chores that need to be done. We can take a short walk and see our friends. Right out our door is a fire pit, so hanging out and making s’mores is easy. Because of COVID restrictions, there aren’t as many as campground-wide activities and events as there normally would be, but that’s fine.
I’m a homebody in general anyway. My favorite way to spend my time off is doing nothing.
And being able to do nothing away from home, where you’d still have the to-do list hanging over your head, makes it even better.
This certainly wasn’t the summer I expected, but it was the summer I got.
And sometimes it is the unexpected things in life that make it that much better.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
