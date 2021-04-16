Denielle Cazzolla: A part of my past lost in flames

Last week, for the first time in years, I was able to get out of the office for a bit and be a reporter and photographer.
Unfortunately, it was for a story that brought a few tears to my eyes — the destruction of Holiday Lanes by an early morning fire on Friday, April 9.
I knew coming in to work that morning it was a story we would have to cover.
I woke up around 1:30 a.m. to my dog barking. This is nothing new. My pup thinks the bed is hers and often when the cat jumps on the bed to join us, she lets her opinion be known.
Usually, I’ll go back to sleep after a couple minutes. But not this time.
As normal, my scanner was on. But usually at that time of night it’s quiet. I wasn’t really paying attention, until my husband told me he heard there was a fire in Oneonta, and that several departments from Delaware County had been called in.
OK, I thought, I’ll make sure to have our reporter, Sarah, check on it when she came in. I had gotten up to get something to drink and heard that it was for a commercial fire, some static, then a bunch of numbers “Holiday Lane.”
At least that was what I thought I heard. “Where is Holiday Lane?” I asked.
“Holiday Lanes,” my husband clarified.
Of course, I got onto Facebook to see what I could find out. As I was scrolling, a friend sent me a video of the flames and smoke, which could be seen from quite a distance away. At about 3:30, a co-worker alerted me to the fire as well.
Being an hour away, I knew there was nothing I could do at that point but go back to sleep for a couple hours and address it in the morning.
When I got up around 6, I posted the video and what information gleaned from the Otsego Fire Wire’s Facebook post. I reached out to a freelancer, knowing Sarah had her plate full, to see if she could write the story, and then headed to work.
I found a frelancer to do the main part of the piece, but knew we’d need photos. Sarah wasn’t going to be able to make it into the office, so out to Southside I headed.
Being rusty in fieldwork, I forgot my notebook at the office. I realized halfway there. But, I thought, I was just going to get a couple exterior shots and be done with it.
When I arrived, I was surprised to see the building still standing. I was sure the place was going to be nothing but ashes after seeing the video.
The owner, Ashish Patel, was there, surveying the damage. I spoke to him briefly and told him I would be back soon to get some more info. Back to the office I went, to get my forgotten notebook.
Patel was gracious with his quotes, and offered to bring me inside to take a look at and photograph the damage.
It was devastating.
Standing there looking at the lanes that were destroyed, I recalled the many hours spent as a teen and young adult on those lanes.
It was a favorite hangout for me and my friends once we were able to drive. Back in the old days of the 1990s, you could legally pack a bunch of teens into a car. And many weekends, we would get as many of us as we could fit into a couple cars and head from Downsville to Oneonta to hang out at the mall, go to the movies or go midnight bowling at Holiday Lanes.
Some of us were much better at the game than the others. A hint, I was one of “the others.” But we’d usually get a few free games each night.
Standing there looking at the devastation, I realized a part of my past was now gone.
Patel said he didn’t know if he’d be able to rebuild; it will depend on insurance.
I hope he can so another generation will have an opportunity to make memories with their friends and families.
And if not, the memories for me and many others will live on.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.