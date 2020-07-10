Statues and monuments are meant to show reverence for those depicted by them.
But as times change, whether those people deserve that reverence comes into question.
A few years ago, statues of Confederate generals and well-known Southern Civil War figures began to be removed from places of honor in many Southern states. This was because city and state officials — and many others — felt the statues stood as monuments to a time when racism and racial violence were encouraged, not just during the Civil War, but also during the Jim Crow era when many of the monuments were erected.
Today, other statues are coming down — some at the direction of the local governments but others at the hands of mobs. Still other statues have been vandalized. Many of the statues are those of people tied to slavery and racism, but there have also been instances of monuments to those instrumental to helping work toward racial equality being defaced.
The mob actions against these statues is shameful, and if those who perpetrated the actions are caught, they should be charged with vandalism, destruction of property or whatever local law enforcement finds applicable. A 10-year prison sentence, as President Trump claims he instituted (he didn't ... but that is another topic), seems a bit harsh.
There is a much better way to deal with statues and monuments people find objectionable. Petitioning for removal, which has happened in many locations, makes the most sense. The statues of Confederate leaders placed during the Jim Crow era served only one purpose — to proclaim white superiority over Blacks. In that case, they should be removed.
Other statues are a bit more murky.
Many of our Founding Fathers had ties to the slave industry. But should that alone be a reason for removal? I don't think so. They were living in a time far different from today. For someone to have a slave today is unacceptable. But for many in the 18th century, it wasn't widely seen as a crime against humanity.
Other statues may have looked acceptable at the time they were erected. A good example is the Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C. It depicts Abraham Lincoln with the Emancipation Proclamation in his right hand and his left hovering over a shirtless freed slave crouched in front of him. Today, many people see this as a Black man subservient to a white man. But the bronze statue, designed by sculptor Thomas Ball, was built almost entirely with funds donated by former slaves and dedicated in 1876, without objection from those who funded it.
The uproar over these statues goes beyond the Civil War and civil rights. A mob toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus in Baltimore and threw it into the Inner Harbor, protesting his status as the "founder of America," and his enslaving of the Indigenous people he encountered.
Rather than destroying these statues, they should be used as teaching tools. Why not place the statues that have been or will be removed in some sort of museum where the full history of the person or people depicted can be told along with the statues displayed? (That was not my idea. I don't remember where I saw it, but whoever's idea it was, it was a good one.)
For those statues that remain in place, plaques giving more history, or even better, a QR code or website link to a website with even more information can be found, could be placed.
This was done in northern New York. Rather than removing a statue of French explorer Samuel de Champlain, a group in Plattsburgh created an explanatory panel that will make it clear Champlain wasn't really the "discoverer" of the 125-mile-long lake.
"There were Indigenous people living here for 11,000 years before any European came and that is part of what we want people to understand," Penelope Clute, a former Plattsburgh city court judge and former Clinton County district attorney who has had an active role in the effort, told CNHI. 'The people living here knew there was a lake here."
One thing we often hear against removing these statues is that those in favor of removing them are trying to "erase" history. By finding a way to add context, history won't be "erased." Instead, an understanding of that history can be enhanced.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
