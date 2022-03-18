Like many people, I tend to resist change.
I understand why it happens. You can’t have growth without it.
Also life would be quite boring if nothing ever changed.
Throughout the years, some changes I thought would be terrible ended up being great.
When NASCAR first announced it was going to the “Chase” format I thought my favorite sport would be ruined. Until then, the championship was determined by points accrued throughout the year. The “Chase” reset points with 10 races to go and only the top 10 drivers in points would be eligible to win. I was wrong. It was nice to know the champion wouldn’t be crowned with three races left in the season. I first thought the playoff system, where the drivers would be eliminated from contention and the results of the final race would determine the champion (much like football), would be horrible. Same with stage racing, where points would be awarded at points during the race. I eventually came around to the realization that all of those changes made the sport more exciting.
With some changes I’ve had my hand in, I wasn’t crazy about the results. One example was a redesign of The Daily Star more than a decade ago. We brought in an expert who led the redesign, and while some aspects were great, I wasn’t sure about the overall look. Even today, a page from that redesign hangs outside my office and I wonder why we made some of the decisions we made. In the end, I think the positives far outweighed the negatives, but that change was still a bit “iffy” for me.
One change I am really looking forward to is my son heading off to college this fall. Don’t get me wrong, I love having my son home, but I am excited for him to be taking his first steps out in the “almost real world” and being on his own for the first time. He’ll be attending SUNY Poly in the Interactive Media and Game Design Program starting in August. We visited the campus last week, and we feel it is the perfect mix of independence and support he will need to succeed.
Now, in a couple weeks, I’ll be making the biggest change of my professional life. After nearly 24 years, I’ll be leaving the only professional home I’ve ever known.
I started at The Daily Star fresh out of college, with very little real-world experience. Thankfully I had great bosses in Sam Pollak and Cary Brunswick who supported me even after a slow-going and, at times, almost disastrous first few months. I learned more about journalism in the those first few months than I did in four years of college.
And I am so thankful for their patience and willingness to help me learn. I’m not sure what I would have been doing now if they weren’t willing to give me the time and help I needed to get my feet under me. I remember once in those early days, I was on break in the lunch room and Sam stopped in. As we were talking, he told me to stick with it because I’d get far here.
He must have had good instincts. As the years went on, I learned more, took on more responsibility and initiative and rose through the ranks. Sam was right With his encouragement, I became editor after he left more than four years ago.
I wouldn’t have traded in the experience I had here for anything. But it was time I made a change.
This is a one I am very nervous about, but am positive will work out well. I have no doubt my skills learned here will translate well into the school communications job I’ll be starting April 4. How that job will look exactly, I don’t know yet. I have a good idea of what is expected, but it will be a new experience for me, which makes me a bit uncomfortable.
It will also be the first time since June 1998 that I am going to be “the new hire.”
I’ll miss The Daily Star, especially my co-workers, but I’m excited for the next challenge.
