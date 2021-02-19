If the world were ideal, we could be colorblind when it comes to race.
But we are far from that.
Black History Month is still important.
Black Lives Matter is still important.
Addressing problems that disproportionally impact people of color is still important.
Many people countered “Black Lives Matter” with “All Lives Matter.” Yes, all lives do matter, but unfortunately, for some, black lives (and lives of other minorities) don’t.
This month, I don’t know how many times I’ve seen people post on social media, “When is White History Month?” The truth is that most history has been taught from a white perspective, and achievements by people of color aren’t highlighted or are minimized.
Some people say race shouldn’t matter when addressing issues; they want everyone on an equal footing. But the truth is they aren’t. People of color, even today, face obstacles that white people, in general, don’t. Has it gotten better over the years? Yes. But are all races treated evenly? Far from it.
We all need to do better.
That is why when we wrongly included the race of a suspect in a recent story, I was upset. But I was glad to see numerous people called us out on it. We quickly removed the reference from the online version of the story.
The suspect’s race was not pertinent. We ran a story when police were looking for the suspect, and race was a descriptor, just as eye color, height and weight were. But once the suspect was arrested, those things didn’t matter anymore.
People said it fed into the racial stereotype of Black people being criminals. And they aren’t wrong. It did.
Race should not be included in any story we print, and usually isn’t, unless is it pertinent to a story.
For example, when stories were being written about President Obama being elected, it was important to say that he is Black, since he was the first minority president. A story about economic planning? No. Signing hate crime legislation? Maybe; depends on context.
Buddy Holly and the Crickets playing at the Apollo Theater in 1957 was notable because Holly and his band were the first white act to play at the Harlem venue known for featuring R&B, jazz, gospel and soul artists. He and his band were booed during their first two shows, and them being white was an important part of the story. The audience was expecting to see a Black R&B band, The Crickets. On the third night, Buddy Holly and the Crickets won the crowd over.
But as time goes on and more of these barriers are crossed, the focus on race will be less and less.
Very rarely do we hear about the race of a player in most sports, unless the story itself involves race. After the color barrier is broken, and success is seen by people of color, race doesn’t seem to matter much if at all.
Look at Formula 1 racing. Lewis Hamilton’s race is not mentioned often because he is the winningest driver in F1. Sure it was brought up in light of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, but he is not generally referred to Black driver Lewis Hamilton. In golf, Tiger Woods’ race wasn’t often mentioned after he found continued success.
But if you look at NASCAR, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s race is still a factor because few minorities have had success in the sport. And while he’s won some lower-tier races, he hasn’t found success in the top tier, yet. I am hopeful that if he starts winning a bunch of races he will stop being known as the Black NASCAR driver and instead be known as the really good NASCAR driver, who happens to be Black.
And he said he wants that too.
I think that is something most people want. We don’t want to think about race being a factor in anything. But it is something that cannot just be ignored. It does matter in so many aspects, still.
We need to work up to it not mattering. And that will only happen when white supremacy dies, ingrained stereotypes are forgotten, and all people are truly on equal ground in all aspects of life.
We need to take responsibility for it. And us acknowledging our mistake in including race where it shouldn’t be is just one step.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
