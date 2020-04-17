Denielle Cazzolla: COVID-19 has forced changes, and I don't like it

I’m not really great with change.
I haven’t changed my hair style in almost 16 years. I live on the same property where I grew up. Other than while I was in college, I’ve never lived anywhere but Downsville.
What can I say? I’m a creature of habit.
But something I can’t even see, or has even impacted me directly, has changed almost everything.
I can’t think of one aspect of my life that is absolutely the same as it was in the past.
The first thing to change was my morning routine. Once school was closed, I didn’t have to get my kids up and rush them out the door to get to school by 7:50 (not that they did that often). I can now get up in the morning, start my work at home without worrying about having to stop in the middle to make sure my son gets in the shower or to get my daughter her medicine.
And when it comes to work, I am still working as often as I had before, just now much of it is at home. I’m only in the office about two days a week. While it’s great I don’t have to travel almost an hour to work every day, the drawbacks are many. I don’t have easy access to the programs I use on a regular basis, and often have to find different ways of completing my tasks. Communication can be difficult. Rather than just walking out of my office to ask one of my co-workers a question, it is done through a messaging service, a call, an email or a text. Even when I’m in the office, communication is sometimes a bit more difficult, because some of our people are working remotely full time, and others part time.
The remote world has come in full force with schooling. After an initial two-week break, my kids’ school has continued with instruction — all in remote form. The school drops off homework once a week, or it is assigned through Google classroom or via email. Some classes are held via Zoom. I never thought I’d be texting my 11-year-old daughter to ask how her Zoom meeting went. But that has happened several times already, and will likely many more, as schools will continue to be closed until at least May 15.
I give so much credit to the teachers and administrators for remaining committed to making sure my children continue to get a quality education. They even made sure we could meet (via Zoom) to discuss some issues my daughter faces in school. Teachers have checked in with the kids and me to make sure everything is going OK.
This isn’t the case everywhere. My sister, who lives in Nashville, said her kids’ schools have not offered continuing education while the state is shut down. It’s up to her to home school her kids.
I am so glad I don’t have to do that. With both my husband and I still working, my kids’ education would have been video games and sleep — because that is all they want to do. Besides, I can’t teach. If my kids ask me why something works the way it does, I can only say “because” or “just do it that way.”
That’s not to say that things are going perfectly. I try to keep my kids on track with their work, but they focus on what they like, rather than what needs to be done. The teachers, thankfully, stay in touch, and I’m hoping my kids will catch up and stay engaged with the learning they need to do.
Sure it’s much easier when they are in school actually interacting with the teachers, but they haven’t been able to do that in five weeks. They haven’t even left the property in that long.
The only people they see are me and my husband on a regular basis. We are so concerned about possibly bringing home COVID, that we even limit visits to my mom and her husband, who live 500 feet away. Before, we would have dinner together almost every week. Now we share dinner by putting it in containers and dropping it off.
And I think that’s the hardest change — not being able to see the people we love as often as you’d like, even if they are just across the yard.
But eventually we will get back to normal.
Until then, I’ll continue to push my kids to finish their homework and wave to my stepfather across the yard when I come home from work.
So, OK, some things still haven’t changed.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
