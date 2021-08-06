Denielle Cazzolla: COVID rears its ugly head into my plans again

As I write this, my plan is to be in Watkins Glen on Sunday watching a NASCAR race in person for the first time in two years.
My only concern a week or so ago was rain. The cars will race in the rain, but I will not go and stand out in the pouring rain to watch it. Watching a race in the rain, for me, is a much better experience inside.
The forecast is calling for a possibility of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A week ago, with that forecast, I would have said let’s take a chance. It’s only showers, not a steady downpour.
But then we began seeing a COVID spike around here and other areas in New York. Our area is listed as being at substantial risk for community spread. Schuyler County, where Watkins Glen is, is at low risk. But people travel to watch the race, so the rate at the track isn’t as important. At the substantial level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors.
And that is what NASCAR is mandating for the garages. Watkins Glen International is following NASCAR’s guidelines for fans as well.
I’ve had COVID. I’ve been vaccinated. So has my husband. My son didn’t get COVID when it ran through our household, but he has been vaccinated.
We, in all likelihood, should be fine.
But I have to say this COVID spike has me a bit leery. Looking at prerace ticket sales, the stands will be packed. If we sit in the grandstands, we will have no idea if the people around us have been vaccinated or if they may have COVID. And more than likely they won’t wear masks.
Watkins Glen is a road course, so a grandstand seat isn’t necessary. We could go with general admission and stay away from the crowds, but you can’t see as much of the track.
That I even have to factor COVID into my decision on where to sit, or even if we are going, makes me angry. COVID ruined my plan to go to the weekend doubleheader at Pocono last year. I don’t want it to impact my plans for this year.
Why is COVID still a problem in the United States?
The third wave during the holidays should have been the last we heard of widespread COVID outbreaks. We have three effective vaccines readily available and free to everyone.
But too many people believe myths spread by social media “experts” rather than following the science.
Yes, recommendations have changed over time. But that is because the understanding of the disease has changed.
Some people cite breakthrough infections as a reason not to get the vaccine, saying they aren’t effective. They seem to ignore the fact that COVID is spreading mostly through the unvaccinated population, with relatively few of those who have been vaccinated getting infected. And of those who have been vaccinated and infected, less than 0.004% have been hospitalized, and less than 0.001% have died from the disease, according to the CDC.
Now, because those people believe a random post on the internet rather than the CDC, the delta variant has become the dominant strain in the U.S. It may not be as deadly, but scientists say it is as transmissible as chicken pox.
We don’t know for sure what the next variant of COVID will bring. Will it cause more severe — and deadly — symptoms? Will current vaccines not be as effective?
We don’t know.
Just like I don’t know what Sunday will bring. We probably will go, as long as the weather holds. We’ll bring our masks, try not to be in too-crowded areas and bring along some hand sanitizer. We’re vaccinated. We should be OK.
Thankfully my concern over COVID, at this point, is just about entertainment. It’s not a matter of life and death.
But that isn’t the same for everyone.
If people want to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, and stop disruptions and inconveniences in their lives, get the darn shot.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
