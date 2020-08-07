Denielle Cazzolla: Decisions on schooling are complicated

About a week ago, I got an email from a man concerned about the impact the return of college students may have on the area, in relation to COVID. He asked me what my thoughts were.
This is what I said:
“I am worried. While New York seems to have everything generally under control, we all know how quickly things could change. Our area has not been hit that badly.”
At that time we had had about 450 confirmed cases in the four-county region, and 19 deaths. As I write this, those numbers have increased to 486 cases and 20 deaths. Still not bad at all considering the overall population of about 182,000.
“I think our colleges have a good plan in place, but … it is impossible to truly control people, especially college-age kids, many of whom don’t think this pandemic applies to them.
“I do understand why the colleges want to get back to in-person teaching. I do believe their primary goal is to ensure the students get the best education they have, but they also do need to look at the finances. It is devastating to the college finances if they remain closed to students. And the hosting communities are also hurt.
“But is the risk worth it?”
Everything in life is a risk. I don’t know if bringing students from across the state, nation and world to our corner of the world that has not been hard hit by COVID, is worth it.
“I really don’t think so,” I wrote to the man who lives downstate and said he had seen the horrors in New York City at COVID’s peak, “but I understand why it was done.”
That is the same reason why New York set up its phased reopening plan. It doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing approach to overcome this pandemic. Taking small steps to see their impact and reacting to individual situations make sense.
Some people have encouraged the state to institute a one-size-fits-all approach to opening secondary schools. But schools are different, and situations are different.
We see that here. Oneonta City School District has decided to wait to bring students back for in-person instruction until at least mid-October. Meanwhile, Downsville, one of the smallest schools in our area (and the school my children attend), will bring back students full time after Labor Day, if all goes well. Oneonta’s student population is more than seven times larger than Downsville’s.
Everyone impacted must make a choice, and I don’t know if anyone feels totally secure and confident in their decision.
Administrators know that whatever they decide will not make anyone happy. Teachers and professors need to decide if they feel comfortable taking the risk to their health or economic security.
Parents and students have to decide if they can work in an online environment or if they feel safe enough to return to school.
As with any mass gathering in the time of COVID, the risk to health is real. But so is the educational and economic impacts of not going back to school. We can only do what we feel is best to mitigate those risks.
I will send my kids back to school, as long as the COVID numbers remain low. My family and I are willing to take the risk, knowing that online learning did not go well for my kids. They will be told to keep social distancing whenever possible, wear their masks when needed and sanitize or wash their hands often. I hope others will do the same.
And if our school has to switch to online learning because of an increase are cases in the area or an infection in the school, I think administrators have set up a good plan for full or partial online instruction.
Do I hope that won’t happen? Yes. Do I expect it to happen? Yes.
We all know we will not be returning to normal — with hugs, high-fives and mask-free living — any time soon.
In the meantime, I hope we can applaud the teachers, parents and students for making the decision that is best for them, and thank the administrators at the schools — college and secondary — for making the hard decisions for their communities.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.