Denielle Cazzolla: Elections, Halloween, a birthday entwined

This time of year is an odd one for me, especially since my second child was born.
On Oct. 30, 2008, I stayed late at work, putting the finishing touches on an election letters section. We had gotten more than 100 letters, if I remember correctly, many about the Obama-McCain presidential election, but also numerous down-ticket races as well. I wanted it done early so the editor would be able to proof it before it went to print the following night. It was going to be one of the last things I did before I went on maternity leave.
My doctor and I decided it would be best to take me out a few weeks before my due date because I was at a slightly higher risk, because of gestational diabetes, and my first kid was born a week early.
I had been having Braxton-Hicks contractions since I was five months into my pregnancy, so I didn’t think too much of it when I got home that night and stopped by my mom’s house to chat. She had asked me if I was OK, and I said I was a bit uncomfortable, but not to worry, I still had three weeks until I was due.
At about 2:30 a.m. I woke up my husband saying I thought my water broke. I called my doctor, and since we lived an hour away, she told me to head to Fox, just in case.
The whole hourlong trip there I was telling my husband I really hoped it was a false alarm. I still had another day of work before I went on maternity leave, and I REALLY didn’t want a Halloween baby.
After a few tests at the hospital, staff discovered my water had indeed broke, and the contractions I was having, although light, were real.
They got me in for surgery (I was going to have a C-section, anyway, because I did with my son), and before 6 a.m. I had a Halloween baby.
My first call, after family members, was to my co-worker Emily, who I knew would be in work early.
“I won’t be in today,” I told her. “Do you want to meet Mikayla?”
Thankfully, I was pretty much ready to go on maternity leave. The main thing she would have to do was finish up the letters section.
I was glad we were out of the hospital in time for me to vote. I didn’t even think of the possibility that I might need an absentee ballot in one of the most historic presidential elections in our time. I was able to do my civic duty and vote, and I got show off my new baby to the folks at the polling place as well. I’m pretty sure 4-day-old Mikayla was the youngest person at the polls that day.
Our family also learned to embrace the Halloween birthday. Halloween-themed birthday parties were a theme for a bit. And if trick-or-treating was on Oct. 31, since Downsville does trick-or-treating the day of the school parade, we just celebrated the birthday on the weekend.
And each year, I know that within a few days, I will be heading to my local polling site to cast my ballot in whatever races are happening that year. I like the option of being able to vote in advance, but I’m a traditionalist. Unless there is a reason I have to cast my ballot early, I’m heading to the American Legion in Downsville to vote in person.
So for 13 years, I can’t help but entwine Halloween, Election Day and my youngest’s birthday in my mind.
The difference between then and now, is that then Halloween seemed to be the scariest part of the trio. Now it seems politics (and elections) are.
But then again, as of Sunday, I will officially have a second teenager.
That may just be the scariest thing ever.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
