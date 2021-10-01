Denielle Cazzolla: Fall is the most beautiful season

There really isn’t a better place to be this season than upstate New York.
The smell of the fallen leaves. The tastes of the fall harvest. But what I love the most is the vibrant colors that autumn brings.
I got a bit excited when I saw the leaves begin to change mid-to-late August near my home. It was just a few trees, mostly ones that aren’t that healthy, but it was a sign that fall was soon to arrive.
As I look out now, there are more leaves changing, although we have a bit to go until peak leaf-peeping season is here. According to the state foliage tracker, at https://tinyurl.com/6rynu3pr, the Catskills are getting close, but the rest of our area is lagging behind a bit.
That’s fine with me, I don’t mind waiting a week or so until peak. It would be nice to cap off my camping season (usually thought of as a summer thing) with the peak of fall colors.
We are transitioning to fall at our campsite in Gilboa.
As the weather began changing, we made some stops at the area farm stands to take advantage of the late summer and early fall harvest.
Our site is now decorated with a mixture of mums, pumpkins, gourds and Halloween decorations. (Our second weekend of celebrating Halloween — complete with trick-or-treaters — is this weekend).
Many seasonal campers have moved out, or will be moving out this weekend.
But we will stick it out until the bitter end, Columbus Day weekend. My husband and I love the fall, and the cooler camping weather doesn’t bother us that much. We have heat and warm blankets in the camper and can make a fire outside for warmth.
And the surrounding area is beautiful.
And the beauty of the season is the reason my husband and I chose to get married the first weekend of October 20 years ago.
It was an outdoor wedding, with an indoor reception. It was at a local restaurant next to a pond in the hills of Delaware County.
Or course, being fall, we really couldn’t count on the weather being the best, but we knew the setting would be amazing.
The day started a little cool and rainy, but the sun came out just as I began to walk down the aisle. I think it was a good sign.
And we were right, the setting was perfect. The vibrant yellows, oranges and reds made for an ideal backdrop.
It ended up being a beautiful start to our married life.
What will our 20th anniversary bring?
Who knows?
With our anniversary being the middle of the week, probably not much on the day itself. But the weekend before and after, we will certainly be enjoying our last two weekends at camp.
I’m sure we’ll spend some time by the fire, burning up the last of our camp wood, making smores or popping popcorn in our old-fashioned popper over the fire.
Maybe we’ll make a few more visits to the Schoharie County farm stands for the fall harvest.
We could munch on apple cider doughnuts or get some hard cider from the cidery down the road.
Perhaps we’ll finally take that hike up Vroman’s Nose we’ve been talking about for two years.
Whatever it is, I’m sure the backdrop will be beautiful.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
