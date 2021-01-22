Denielle Cazzolla: I am tired of COVID, but I do have hope

I’m tired.
I’m tired of wearing a mask.
I’m tired of social distancing.
I’m tired of wiping down gas pumps and grocery carts before I use them.
I’m tired of businesses closing and people losing their jobs because of restrictions in place because of the pandemic.
I’m tired of people refusing to wear masks, or to wear them properly, in public.
I’m tired of those people being many of the same who complain about the restrictions being placed on businesses and that small businesses are hurting.
I’m tired of them not seeing the connection between the two.
I’m tired of hearing people complain that they are losing their freedoms because they were encouraged not to travel or gather in large groups over the holidays, or they can’t go to a bar after 10 p.m., or they should put a piece of cloth over their face when they are in public.
I’m tired of hearing some of those same people say they are now sick with COVID, because they thought their “freedom” was more important.
I’m tired of people putting their selfish needs ahead of the good of the community.
I’m tired of the growing number of coronavirus cases and deaths.
I’m tired of people saying that COVID doesn’t have a very high mortality rate so we shouldn’t worry.
I’m tired of seeing stories of people who have “recovered” from the disease still suffering from side effect months later, not knowing if they may suffer for the rest of their lives.
I’m tired of hearing about families suffering the loss of loved ones because of COVID.
I’m tired of people who have tried to take every precaution to not get COVID still getting it.
I’m tired of that being used as an excuse by some for not taking any precautions to prevent the spread.
I’m tired of some people who want businesses to fully reopen being the ones who say they won’t get vaccinated against the virus.
I’m tired of vaccines sitting on shelves not being used.
I’m tired of people at the highest risk who want the vaccination not being able to get it because there isn’t enough vaccine.
I’m tired of there not being a comprehensive plan to get the vaccines into the arms of people who need it the most.
I’m tired of thinking it may still be months until I qualify to get the vaccine.
I’m tired of a return to “normal” still being months away.
But despite this tiredness, I still have hope.
I am hopeful because I know, that despite my tiredness, I will continue to wear a mask, stay socially distant and take any precaution I can to help prevent spreading COVID.
I am hopeful because I know many others feel the same.
I am hopeful because most businesses, and a majority of people, are taking the COVID precautions seriously.
I am hopeful because I see many in the community doing what they can to help support local businesses and community members in these tough times.
I am hopeful because we have vaccines that are being deployed.
I am hopeful because we have a new administration in Washington that has made fighting this virus a priority.
I am hopeful that we will soon have plan to let the federal, state and local governments work together to most effectively distribute the vaccine.
I am hopeful that once our nation gets this under control we can take the fight worldwide.
I am hopeful that once this pandemic is over, communities will come together to help build back the businesses that were severely hurt in this pandemic.
I am hopeful that, in the end, this pandemic helps bring us together rather than tear us apart.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.