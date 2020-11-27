Denielle Cazzolla: I’m thankful I only lost one meal

Like everything else in 2020, Thanksgiving was different this year.
For the first time in my life, I didn’t sit down and eat a Thanksgiving meal with my mother.
Last week, we had planned to. Last Thursday, my husband took the 21-pound turkey he received as a Christmas gift from his employer last year out of the freezer. We knew it was still probably too much for the six of us — my mom, my stepfather, my husband, our two kids and me, but we figured we’d have to eat it sometime, and this Thanksgiving seemed like the time.
Then, over the weekend, my mom said she had been feeling a bit sick. She had had a headache for a few days, was running a low-grade fever and was feeling tired. I asked her to call the doctor first thing Monday and get a COVID test. She and her husband did. The doctor also tested for flu.
The flu test results came back quickly as negative. The COVID test took longer.
In the meanwhile, my family didn’t cross the yard to visit with my mom, and the kids didn’t make their daily stop after school. We wanted to make sure we stayed safe as well.
Mom had planned on helping cook the Thanksgiving meal, as she had since we started having dinner at my house several years ago. I told her not to worry, my husband and I could do it. We planned to bring a portion of the meal next door if they hadn’t heard back before Thanksgiving.
And the results didn’t come back, so half of the turkey, a small pan of candied sweet potatoes and containers with about half of the other sides were dropped off by me and my children, all masked, for my mom and stepdad to enjoy.
The meal was good (at least that is what they said), but we still missed a lot of what Thanksgiving is all about — the togetherness of family.
Thankfully, they heard back from the doctor Friday, and the tests were negative.
Even though we were quite sure they didn’t have COVID, since they follow all of the recommendations and regulations, we took extra precautions to make sure we didn’t contribute to the spread of this disease.
It angers me to see that more than 1.5 million people traveled by air this Thanksgiving holiday (not to mention the millions more who traveled by car), potentially spreading the coronavirus even more.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly discouraged travel or gathering with those with whom you don’t have regular contact. The state mandated a gathering limit.
Those measures are meant to keep people safe. Did Gov. Andrew Cuomo go too far issuing an executive order on holiday gatherings? Probably. But I believe he did it to make people really think about whom they are spending time with this holiday season. I’m sure he didn’t expect the sheriffs to peek in people’s windows and make arrests if there were 11 people there. I fear his actions may have spurred some people to have gatherings just to spite the order.
If numbers keep rising, more restrictions will be put into place, and the businesses that are struggling will suffer even more. I want to support our local businesses, and the best way to do that is by shopping local and following CDC recommendations and other governmental regulations to help control coronavirus.
Some people say we shouldn’t live in fear and live life normally. I don’t think we are. Instead we are living with care.
I was lucky. I only had to miss one holiday meal with my mom. The families of the 28 people in this area and more than 34,000 people in the state, 263,000 people in the U.S. and 1.4 million people in the world will never be able to have a holiday meal again with their loved ones because of coronavirus.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
