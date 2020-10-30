Have you voted yet?
Many people I know have, either through absentee balloting or early voting, which got its presidential election debut in New York this year.
I haven’t. I will head to the American Legion Post in Downsville on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast my vote in person.
What can I say? I’m a traditionalist. I have the time to vote that day. I am not vulnerable to COVID, and I can help ensure my safety by wearing a mask and sanitizing my hands once I’m done voting.
I briefly thought about heading to Delhi to vote early. I was returning from the Albany area on Tuesday and passed through Delhi with my husband. I asked him if he wanted to go vote.
I guess he didn’t. He drove past Gallant Avenue and Bridge Street. He said we can vote Tuesday. I was fine with that.
But if we had decided to go, there probably would have been a line. On our way to Slingerlands on Monday, and heading back home Tuesday, at almost every early voting place we passed, there were people lined up, 6 feet apart, waiting to vote.
Record numbers of people are heading to the polls early. As of Monday, 33 states had surpassed their 2016 early voting turnout. The numbers are healthy here as well.
As of Wednesday, more than 17,500 people in our four-county region have visited early voting sites to cast their ballots. That’s more than 8% of the registered voters. Thousands of others have cast their absentee ballots.
The reasons for early voting are varied. Convenience. Health concerns. Just doing something different.
It is heartening to see so many get out and vote.
I’ve always seen it as my civic duty to vote. There are very few elections, from school board to national, I’ve missed in my more than quarter century of voting eligibility.
Many people don’t vote because they think their vote doesn’t matter. And it’s true individual votes in presidential elections in states such as New York, which is strongly blue, or Utah, which is very red, don’t really matter as much because of the Electoral College. But in toss-up states, every vote can count. Remember, George W. Bush won Florida by just 537 votes, giving him the Electoral College victory over Al Gore.
That doesn’t mean people in solid red or blue states shouldn’t go to the polls, because down-ticket races are important. Choosing who will represent you in Congress or in the state Legislature can have a huge impact.
Sometimes people choose not to vote because they don’t think it really matters who is in office. Politicians are all the same, they say, and ideology of a party won’t make a big difference. That mindset seems to be changing — and bringing more people to the polls.
According to Pew polling data, just over half of the voters in 2000 believed the major party candidates held differing positions on issues. This year, 86% see differences, and only 9% believe they are similar.
Add to that the polarization of politics — and the candidates —people are eager to let their voices be heard at the ballot box.
Some are predicting voter turnout will be near two-thirds, which would be a modern record.
The expected high turnout certainly does show that people are doing their civic duty, but it also highlights how divided we are.
Do I expect that division to suddenly go away Nov. 3 (or whenever the presidential race is called)? No.
The nastiness that is politics today didn’t begin four years ago, but it certainly seemed to have gotten much worse in that time. It won’t go away in a snap.
I do hope, no matter who wins, that soon political differences can be a discussion rather than a fight.
