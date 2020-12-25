Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.