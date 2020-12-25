Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of meeting with two sections of fifth graders from Valleyview Elementary during Mark Parmerter’s library classes.
I was originally supposed to go to the classroom, but like almost everything these days, it moved to a virtual meeting when COVID’s resurgence in the area forced Oneonta schools back to remote learning.
The class was just finishing up a unit on media literacy.
Usually, I don’t enjoy speaking in front of a group, in fact I dread it, but when it is something that important, it truly is a pleasure.
The class had been learning about fact vs. opinion, copyright and fair use, print vs. online news and more.
The students had some really great questions about how a newspaper works, fact checking, how stories are created and social media’s role in spreading information.
These are lessons I wish every citizen would take.
When I got into journalism more than 20 years ago, there were accusations of bias in news organizations. For the most part, the only bias you’d see in any type of news agency is in the opinion pages or pieces, where, by definition a bias (or opinion) is communicated.
I really don’t think, for newspapers, especially local newspapers, that has changed. Locally reported news is straightforward, includes the facts and works to get both (or more) sides of the story.
The problem is that we as a nation have become so politically charged that people are seeing bias where there is none. And the lack of media literacy feeds into that. Too many people don’t understand the difference between news and opinion.
I don’t know how many times I’ve seen people complain about The Daily Star printing “In Our Opinion.” “This is biased,” they say. Yes, it is. It is an opinion. “Just print the news,” they say. Running opinion pieces is a newspaper tradition going back more than 200 years. The difference between then and now, however, is our opinions (and those of others we print) are clearly labeled as such. And if you look at our newspaper, website or even our social media posts, a large majority are news stories, not opinion pieces.
Others say all we print is liberal opinions. Yes, OUR opinions generally lean left, but we print opinions from all sides.
But one thing we won’t print is items we know to be false. I have called writers out on falsehoods in their letters and columns more times than I can count. Usually, the writers will rewrite their pieces, avoiding the “facts” they gleaned from the internet or remember hearing “somewhere.” If they don’t, we won’t run it.
Some people will say we only question the “facts” from those from the right. But if you are one of those people, you would be spreading fake news. There have been days I spent more time fact checking letters against Donald Trump than I did against the Democrats.
Even away from this job, I try to combat fake news the best I can. I don’t know how many times I have added a link to a respected fact-checking website in comments of a post that is misleading, missing context or downright false. And it’s not just one side or the other. I am an equal-opportunity social media fact-checker. I have friends across the political spectrum, and I’ve fact-checked people all along that line.
In each of these cases, it took me all of a minute, if that, to check to see if a post was true. If I can determine it is false, I will place a link or report it as false information. If it is true, I leave it alone.
I wish more people would do the same.
It’s important to base knowledge on truths. And all too often people turn to social media and memes for their knowledge.
If we want to be able to come together as a nation again, the divisiveness must end, and spreading fake news on social media doesn’t help.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
