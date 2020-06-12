Denielle Cazzolla: NASCAR will be on right side of history

The NASCAR of today is far different from the one that existed four years ago, or even just four months ago.
And I couldn’t be more proud to call myself a fan.
When I told people I was a NASCAR fan, many people would look at me kind of funny, and I could tell they were thinking “I didn’t know you were a Southern (racist) redneck.”
That because that is the stereotype of what a NASCAR fan is.
And while NASCAR has made steps to be more inclusive, with the Drive for Diversity, which aims to bring more minorities into the sport, it hasn’t made much progress.
There is no denying NASCAR’s good ‘ol Southern boy roots. For its first few decades, very few races were held outside the Southeast. It was dominated by white, male drivers, owners and fans. In the years since, the demographics have changed somewhat, but it is still mostly white males who participate.
To be fair, NASCAR embraced its southern roots, with events like the Rebel 500, and using the Confederate flag in advertising even into the 1980s.
And the first black man to win a top-level NASCAR race, Wendell Scott, didn’t even get credit for the win for several hours after the race, well after fans left the stands, because of what officials called a scoring error. Many believe the delay was because officials did not want to give a black man the win in the deeply divided South during the Civil Rights era. Although he only had one win, he was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, recognizing all he was able to accomplish in light of the time he was racing.
Through the years, a few non-white, male drivers attempted to make a name for themselves in the sport, and some had moderate success. But if you look at the list of champions in the top level of the sport... it is all white men.
It has been slightly better recently. In 2016, Daniel Suarez, a man from Mexico was the second-tier series champion. An Asian-American racer, Kyle Larson, had several wins in the Cup series over the past few years.
For those not involved in racing, that name may sound familiar. He’s the one who lost his ride and NASCAR-sanction for uttering a racial slur on a live-stream during an iRacing event. I was glad to see NASCAR and his race team react quickly. I’m afraid even a few years ago, it might have been forgiven as just an “oops.”
It was during this time NASCAR fans started to hear Bubba Wallace, the only top-level NASCAR racer who is black, start to speak out on race. Before that he said he didn’t like speaking about race because he didn’t want to be known as the black NASCAR racer but a racer who happens to be black. But he began to realize how important his voice could be.
Just a month or so after the Larson incident, the racial strife began across the country sparked by George Floyd’s death, and Wallace became even more vocal, sharing stories about how he had been targeted by police and fellow racers on the lower tiers because of his race.
It was his voice, I believe, that opened NASCAR leadership’s eyes to how much the Southern white stereotype is hurting this sport. Last Sunday, before the start of the race at Atlanta, the cars were stopped on the front stretch, turned off, and 30 seconds of silence was followed by a videotaped message of compassion, love and understanding by several NASCAR drivers. NASCAR also rescinded its rule that all participants (including officials) must stand during the national anthem, and a black official took a knee. On Wednesday, Wallace ran the “#BlackLivesMatter” car to continue the message.
But the biggest change NASCAR made was Wednesday, banning the display of the Confederate flag at the tracks it sanctions. The Stars and Bars and NASCAR have a long history. But it one that should be left as that — history.
The Confederate flag has become a symbol of hate. One reason you don’t see many people of color at racetracks is because most don’t feel welcome.
None of this sits well with a certain section of the fans. I’ve seen all kinds of comments saying so-called fans will no longer support the sport because of the flag ban and NASCAR’s support of Wallace, racial equality and inclusion. Many comments were downright racist. One part-time driver in the NASCAR truck series said he will quit at the end of the year because of NASCAR’s decisions.
That’s fine by me. If you are going to stop watching or participating in a sport you say you love because of a piece of cloth and the move to become more welcoming so be it.
I won’t miss you a bit.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
