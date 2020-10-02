Denielle Cazzolla: Now, what was I thinking about again?

Have you ever had so many thoughts going through your head, you just can’t organize them into a coherent order?
I’d bet most of you said yes. Those of you who said no ... please contact me, I need to know your secret.
Yup that’s me, almost every day. I’d like to think I’m a generally organized person. I love folders, spreadsheets and order. Heck, when I was a kid, if I was bored, I’d line up my change in date order. Does that make me weird or just easily amused?
I’m sure that is something my kids would never do. If it doesn’t have a screen, they really aren’t that interested. And of course, if I had grown up 35 years later, I probably would have never been amused by pocket change, either.
Then again, I probably wouldn’t have collected change. My kids don’t get quarters or dollars, they get gift cards and money put into their savings accounts. Yes, school did teach them about money and how to count it, but they very rarely use it.
My son is now taking business math in school, where he will learn even more about money, and payments, and interest, and what else, I’m not sure. I didn’t take that class in school. Is this something he’ll use later in life? I hope so. He is a junior, and has no clue what he wants to do with his life.
I’m sure there are plenty more people out there just like that. I spoke to someone the other day who went to college majoring in history, but ended up in journalism instead. You just never know what will happen at college.
Of course, this year, college has been interesting, to say the least, for some. We all know what happened at SUNY Oneonta, with hundreds of cases of COVID causing it to shut down. Some people want to only blame one person or group of people, but in reality, there is plenty of blame to go around.
It’s always easier to place blame squarely in one place, but so very rarely is that the case. Take for example the political animosity. Some want to say it is all because of Donald Trump. Others say Barack Obama started it.
I’m sure it goes back farther than that, and that you can’t blame one person, party or movement. Everyone has a part to play. It’s politics.
All too often, though, people want to peg you into a hole regarding political ideology. But the truth is for most people, they are square and the hole is round. I see no reason why people can’t “Back the Blue” but support the end of systemic racism. Or why people immediately think if you support the idea that Black lives matter that you also support the violence and looting that has surrounded some of the protests that began this summer.
I’ve never understood why people turn to violence or feel they must agitate if they are trying to change someone’s mind. I know I will listen to someone who presents a reasoned argument much more than someone who starts screaming in my face. A reasoned argument may not change my mind, but at least I will listen. Screaming, agitation and violence otherwise will me at worst to think the opposite, or at least stop listening.
If I can’t follow what someone is trying to tell me, my mind will begin to wander. And that tends to happen a lot.
Now what was I doing? Oh yeah, trying to figure out what I was going to write about this month.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.