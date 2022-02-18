“Do you wonder what happens after you die?”
That question, or some version of it, was asked to a teenage me after I answered a knock on our door.
“No, not really,” I responded to the two women, who then stood speechless on the porch.
I don’t think they were expecting that answer. After a moment, one of them handed me some papers and said something along the lines, “well if you do, read this.”
I’m not sure who they were exactly, but I do know they were going door-to-door looking for converts to whatever religion they were preaching.
So what did they say happens when you die? If I read the brochure, I don’t remember.
Most religions believe in some sort of afterlife.
But others say when you die, that’s the end. That’s it. Once you draw your last breath and your heart stops beating, that is all there is for you.
One part of my brain says, yeah, that’s probably true, but the other really wants to believe that an afterlife exists.
Does everyone really have a soul, or an essence, that will live on after the physical body in no longer functioning?
Many people believe that is the case, and that soul will either go to heaven, hell or purgatory.
When I was taking religious classes in elementary school, I remember the priest talking about purgatory. I was kinda fascinated by that. I didn’t exactly know what got you in purgatory, or how you’d get out, other than I think if enough people prayed for your soul, you’d eventually make it to heaven.
Sounded plausible to me at the time.
But one thing that bothered me, even back then, was the concept of original sin, and that babies had to be baptized otherwise they wouldn’t make it to heaven. Why should poor innocent babies have to go to purgatory (I think that is what I was taught) just because their parents didn’t have a priest perform a ritual on them? And apparently, at least in the Roman Catholic Church, that ritual must be very specific. A priest in Arizona resigned this week because he mistakenly changed “I” to “We” during thousands of baptisms, apparently making them null and void.
Again, I’d like to think that a priest’s mistake wouldn’t prevent thousands of people from making it into heaven. That is if heaven exists.
For me, the concept of heaven and hell serves an important purpose to those who believe such places exist (and for those of us who aren’t sure).
If you are kind, live a good life and are generally an all-around-good person, there is a good chance you’ll make to the “good” place. If you aren’t, you’ll end up somewhere a bit warmer.
If nothing else, the idea of an afterlife can offer a moral compass.
So getting back to that question asked of me about 30 years ago.
I still don’t think about it too much, but I’m going to do my best to be a good person, and if that gets me to a place where I can see my deceased loved ones again in their spiritual forms, great. If that place doesn’t exist, I hope my family picks out a nice urn and final resting place for my ashes.
Most of all, I hope everyone I came across in life remembers me fondly.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.